Party Supplies Market Demand Will Expand $20.3 billion by 2027, At a 8.8 CAGR as Rise For Theme Parties Surges

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global party supplies market was valued at $12,657.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $20,291.7 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2027. The demand for party supplies is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to growth of the wedding planning & event management industry across the globe. In addition, many manufacturers are introducing eco-friendly party supplies in the market, which is expected to boost the growth of the party supplies market, in terms of value sales, during the forecast period

Increase in awareness among kids has also created demand for cartoon character theme party supplies. Change in fashion & trend, theme parties, increase in awareness, surge in disposable income, innovation & technology, expansive categories of supplies, commercial use of supplies, unique designs, and variants in color & material drive the growth of the global party supplies market. Moreover, theme parties and use of latex & mylar balloons and in events & parties are the leading party supplies market trends now.

The global party supplies market analysis is segmented into product type, application, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into balloons, banners, pinatas, games, tableware/disposables, home décor, take away gifts, and others. By application, the market is divided into commercial use and domestic use. Based on distribution channel, the market is segregated into convenience stores, e-commerce, supermarket/hypermarket, specialized stores, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Furthermore, by sales channel, the e-commerce segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment, in terms of value sales, during the party supplies market forecast period, owing to the rise in use of online platforms or e-commerce for purchase of party supplies among customers. This is attributed to easy availability of different brands, designs, and types of party supplies available through online platforms. Moreover, online store has time-saving features and the facility of home delivery, which made consumers incline toward online stores. In addition, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have restrained themselves to go outside their homes and in crowded places such as supermarkets and hypermarket. This has increased the distribution of party supplies through online stores.

Key benefits for stakeholders

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current party supplies market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2021 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis and the party supplies market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing party supplies market opportunity.

Major countries in each region have been mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

