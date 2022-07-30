Submit Release
Now Available at Boxd For Pets: Personalised Dog Towels 4x more effective than cotton and microfibre

Evie loves her new towel

Bear feels nice and dry in his dog towel

Boxd For Pets

Made from 100% sustainable soft bamboo, super absorbent and incredibly durable for both dogs and cats with optional embroidered name, fast delivery.

AUSTRALIA, July 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boxd For Pets is now selling a specifically designed dog towel with incredible absorbent ability. Most dog towels are made from either microfiber or cotton, which adds the need to take extra care when cleaning, drying, and storing it, however, these new dog towels are made from soft bamboo which lasts longer and is up to four times more absorbent than cotton.

Getting the best use from a dog towel? Dogs' coats protect them from sun and rain. When a dog gets wet, it usually needs more than one towel to dry off. To avoid a messy and potentially damaging mess, its best to invest in a dog towel made specifically for dogs and cats. Rubbing a dog or cat and wiping off mud and dirt quickly is the aim of a proper pet towel.

These are towels dog groomers use. When it's time to bathe and dry a pet, the best way to do so is with a Boxd For Pets® pet towel.

This is one of the only dog-drying towels or dog shammies on the market that dries a pet's coat faster and easier than any other product. It's the only product that helps keep the average home clean and dry as well. These towels are also great for cats, and, being non-hair trapping will be much easier to clean than more conventional pet towels. The Cat towels can also have their name embroidered for special personalisation.

These are the highlights for the pet towel on offer;
These towels can be used indoors & outdoors. The pet towels are made from 100% sustainable soft bamboo. The towels are soft, absorbent, extremely durable and also resist piling and shrinkage. 4x more effective than cotton. Absorb more water than cotton. Will get your pet dryer quicker. Adjustable drawstring around the neck. Easy to use snap buttons around the stomach to hold it in place. Can be used in all seasons for bathing/swimming & all drying needs. Comes in sizes XS/S/M/L & XL.

Jeremy Joseph
Boxd For Pets
info@boxdforpets.com.au

