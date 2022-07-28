California Post-Covid Restraining Orders
What You Need To Know and How A Paralegal Can HelpIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A restraining order (also called a "protection order") is a court order that can protect someone from physical or sexual abuse, threats, stalking, or harassment. The person receiving the injunction is referred to as the "protected person". The person against whom the restraining order is directed is the “Detained Person”. Sometimes injunctions include other "protected persons" such as family or household members of the protected person.
In California, restraining orders are typically issued as Personal conduct orders, Stay-away orders, and Residence exclusion (“kick-out” or “move-out”) orders
Personal conduct orders are used to stop acts against everyone named in the restraining order as a “protected person.” This includes actions such as:
• Contacting, calling, sending messages (even emails)
• Attacking, striking, battering
• Stalking
• Threatening
• Sexual assault
• Harassing
• Destruction of property
Stay-away orders are used to keep people a certain distance away from:
• The protected person(s)
• Where the person lives
• Place of work
• A child’s school or childcare
• Vehicles
• Other necessary places
Residence exclusion (“Kick-out” or “move-out” orders
These are orders requiring a person to move out from where the protected person lives and take only clothing and personal belongings until the court hearing. These types of orders are usually asked for during domestic violence, elder, or dependent adult abuse.
When To Use a Paralegal
• Legally prepare restraining order forms for you.
• Instruct where restraining order forms need to be filed.
• Tell you how to process restraining order forms.
• Assist you in filling out state-specific forms.
If you have been a victim of domestic violence or feel you need to issue a restraining order against someone for any of the above reasons please contact CA Paralegal Services to discuss your options and rights. We provide a cost-effective solution to our clients who are seeking to avoid the expense of an attorney. We provide assistance with all legal documents and remove the stress of preparing the paperwork, so you know things are done correctly.
About CA Paralegal Services
As a leader of paralegal services throughout California, CA Paralegal Services provides paralegal services to busy attorneys who need an extra hand on their cases; or for the person seeking assistance on their divorce, incorporation, wills and trusts, estate planning, or other business services; our experience is here to serve your paralegal needs.
CA Paralegal Services is a woman-owned business with headquarters in Irvine, CA, and offices throughout California. For more information, visit www.CAParalegalServices.com.
