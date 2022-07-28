M&D Expands with Acquisitions of Memo Corporation & Thompson Diesel Inc.

Thompson Diesel - Tulsa, OK Memo Corporation - Southlake, TX

HUMBLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expanding its efforts to serve as the industry’s leading partner in aftermarket diesel engine components, M&D is pleased to announce the acquisitions of Thompson Diesel Inc. and Memo Corporation.

“M&D is excited about our focus to acquire businesses that have a rich culture that are focused on their employees. This will allow M&D to continue to be a first-choice employer and leader in the industry, as we continue our national expansion,” M&D CEO Grant Garret said.



Thompson Diesel Inc. — ‘a natural fit’

Thompson Diesel has a decades-long relationship as one of M&D’s Service Dealers with deep expertise in diesel engines. As a provider of fuel injection and turbocharger repair parts and services based in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, servicing the entire state, the acquisition is a welcomed opportunity to boost remanufacturing capacity and customer reach.

Like M&D, Thompson Diesel has been a family-owned business for three generations, with Jim and Ray Thompson starting the company 52 years ago. Everett and Linda Stacy, and Al and Tracy Johnston provided second-generation ownership , followed by Brian Stacy and Paul DeHues as third-generation management.

“The historical relationship with M&D was such a natural fit,” Everett Stacy said. “It just made sense.”



Memo Corporation — expanded expertise

Memo Corporation is a leading supplier of aftermarket Deutz replacement parts worldwide, and a fully equipped engine rebuilder based in Southlake, Texas.

Originally selling tractors and farm equipment, owner Adel Elborai applied his knowledge of European diesel engines toward building the premier brand of Deutz aftermarket parts, where Elborai and his son, Ahmed Elborai, continued growing the business for more than three decades.

Memo’s deep expertise in Deutz and M&D’s scale offer benefits to both companies. “Our team members now have the opportunity to grow more than they did just within Memo. We’re also excited to see what opportunities M&D can offer to grow the Memo brand. We’d love to see it become a widespread shop name,” Ahmed Elborai said.

“With Memo as the world’s leader in Deutz aftermarket parts, and Thompson’s strength in turbos and fuel injection in Oklahoma, we’ll truly grow M&D’s footprint in the diesel engine parts aftermarket,” M&D Vice President of Acquisitions & Special Projects, Suken Patel said. These latest acquisitions expand M&D’s footprint to 17 locations.

M&D thanks the Elborai, Stacy, Johnston and Thompson families for their support and partnership with M&D.



About M&D

M&D is a longstanding aftermarket distributor of mission-critical diesel engine parts and components. M&D’s diverse product portfolio includes new and remanufactured fuel injection, turbocharger, engine part and filtration products from the world’s top-tier manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers. M&D also provides industry-leading internal rebuilding capabilities and a wide range of services, like part matching, diagnostics, repair and technical assistance. For more information, visit https://www.mddistributorsstore.com/.

