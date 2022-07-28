Submit Release
AG Peterson Responds to Misinformation Regarding Tennessee Lawsuit

The Office of the Attorney General has learned that the Nebraska ACLU is disseminating misinformation regarding our recent lawsuit filed in Tennessee. The lawsuit is not seeking to stop children from receiving lunches. Such an assertion is ridiculous. The Biden Administration is threatening to withhold lunch money from underprivileged kids because their schools require males to play on boys’ sports teams and females to play on girls’ sports teams. The lawsuit we joined asks the court to determine that the Administration does not possess such legal authority. The ACLU’s characterization of the case is disingenuous. Accurate facts, not fiction, are critical to an informed discussion of any important public issue.

