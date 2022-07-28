Submit Release
Court Seeks Public Comment on Updates to Rules of Practice

The Supreme Court of Ohio is accepting public comments on proposed amendments to the Rules of Practice of the Supreme Court of Ohio.

Proposed amendments to the introduction section of the rules include a complete list of cases in which the Supreme Court has original jurisdiction as specified in the Ohio Constitution. Additionally, amendments to section 12 of the rules provide clarification of procedure in petition challenges and redistricting cases.

The proposed amendments also eliminate the requirement to file additional paper copies of documents (S.Ct.Prac.R. 3.10); address corrections and additions to previously filed documents (S.Ct.Prac.R. 3.13); provide specificity about filing deadlines for amicus curiae or outside parties with a special interest in the subject of a case (S.Ct.Prac.R. 7.06); and provide technical requirements for filing exhibits (S.Ct.Prac.R. 3.02) and affidavits of disqualification seeking to disqualify a judge based on a claim of interest, bias, or prejudice (S.Ct.Prac.R. 21.01).

Rules are reviewed every two years and updated as needed.  If after reviewing the current rules and the proposed amendments you have comments, please submit them in writing by Aug. 24, 2022 to:

Christina Madriguera, Case Management Counsel
Office of the Clerk
Supreme Court of Ohio
65 South Front Street, 8th Floor
Columbus, Ohio 43215-3431
Christina.Madriguera@sc.ohio.gov

Please include your full name and mailing address in any comments submitted by e-mail.

