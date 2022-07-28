Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,154 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,844 in the last 365 days.

Ho-Chunk Nation Releases Milestone Indigenous Language Digital Dictionary

Ho-Chunk Nation is excited to announce the release of their Hoocąk Wazijaci (Ho-Chunk language) online and mobile dictionary.

MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 30, 2022, Ho-Chunk Nation is proudly releasing their dictionary at the General Council in Madison, Wisconsin. The event is open to enrolled tribal members and face masks are encouraged.

Ho-Chunk Nation has anticipated the release of this digital dictionary for years. Its development began in July 2019, when Elders and speakers gathered for two weeks to build an initial language database. A team of linguists gave fluent speakers prompts and documented the answers, sorted words into categories, and recorded audio files of Elders and speakers. Ho-Chunk Nation held an additional three gatherings after that first word collection to verify and review recordings. The Language Conservancy (TLC), a nonprofit organization that supports language revitalization efforts, aided Ho-Chunk Nation throughout the word collection and dictionary development process by providing grant writing assistance and technical support. In 2021, the Administration for Native Americans (ANA) awarded the dictionary project grant funding that lead to its completion.

The new Hoocąk Wazijaci dictionary is freely available online and via mobile download. It includes nearly 12,000 entries and over 9,000 example sentences. Accessibility to a resource this robust will aid generations of future learners, which is the ultimate goal of Ho-Chunk Nation’s language revitalization efforts. Creating new, dynamic ways for individuals to learn the language allows them to connect further with their heritage.

The digital dictionary’s release is just the beginning. Over the next two years, Ho-Chunk Nation is focused on developing an eLearning platform.

Tara Tadlock
The Language Conservancy
pr@languageconservancy.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Ho-Chunk Nation Releases Milestone Indigenous Language Digital Dictionary

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.