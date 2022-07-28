"100 Days Until Halloween" Guided Tours of Buffalo Bill's House now available in August
Precious Moments at Buffalo Bill's
Tour the Famous Filming Location of “The Silence of the Lambs” Classic FilmPERRYOPOLIS, PA, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The countdown is on. There are just 100 days and counting to Halloween and the last guided tours of Buffalo Bill’s House for the summer before spooky season officially begins. Come check out Buffalo Bill’s House, most famously known as the filming location for the cinematic climax of the five-time Academy Award winning film The Silence of the Lambs. In addition to being able to stay overnight, visitors can now book a guided tour available only for the weekend August 5-7.
The exclusive tours are $65.00 per person where an intimate group of guests will be able to visit the home in its entirety as well as the sprawling property. Tours will be conducted by Buffalo Bill’s House owner, Chris Rowan, and will last approximately an hour and a half to two hours in total length.
The following limited August weekend dates are currently available:
Friday, August 5th: 1pm – 3pm ET; 4pm – 6pm ET
Saturday, August 6th: 10am-12pm ET; 1pm – 3pm ET; 4pm–6pm ET
Sunday, August 7th: 10am-12pm ET; 1pm – 3pm ET
On the tour, guests will be able to see the entire home, as well as walk the two acres of private property that surround it. Guests may also freely ask questions during the tour, and Chris will be happy to answer them. Guests are asked to come prepared with comfortable walking shoes and apparel to match the weather forecast.
Guests will be permitted to take pictures and video of their favorite on-site “Silence” filming locations, and even re-enact scenes that were shot at Buffalo Bill’s House.
There’s also plenty of The Silence of the Lambs memorabilia on display throughout the home, including an original copy of the production blueprints of the house, a call sheet that was issued to the cast and crew, and even two production utilized pieces of wallpaper, which were screen-used in The Silence of the Lambs. Permanently on display is also a plethora of fan artwork and death’s-head moths.
Exclusive Buffalo Bill’s House gift souvenirs and apparel are available for purchase at the conclusion of the tour. These items include: T-Shirts, Body Lotion, Coffee Mugs, Enamel Pins, Lip Balm, Magnets, Tote Bags, Face Masks, and the newest branded item, Bumper Stickers. Items that will be available can be found in the online gift shop. Buffalo Bill’s House accepts cash, Venmo, PayPal, and debit/credit for all merch sales.
Buffalo Bill’s House is currently running a special exclusive promotion for tour guests only. All tour guests who book an overnight stay with receive a 30% discount. This is in addition to the ongoing summer sale: a 25% OFF discount is automatically applied for one or more nights throughout the month of August. A 35% OFF discount is available for 4 nights or more, valid until September 1st. (Please call 1.833.BUFFBILL) or email stay@buffalobillshouse.com to claim 35% OFF 4 nights or more. Gift certificates are available. Additional Promo Codes and updates on the house are available by subscribing to the mailing list.
About Buffalo Bill’s House
Buffalo Bill’s House, the boutique accommodation and cinematic destination, features a beautiful, three-floor, four-bedroom Queen Anne Victorian home situated on two acres of lush property. It is a private rental and guests get exclusive use of the entire house only with the people they have booked with. The house accommodates a maximum number of eight guests at a time and does not allow any unauthorized visitors or large parties to the home or on the premises. Want a unique experience that can only be found at Buffalo Bill’s House? Then book a stay at this one-of-a-kind private rental located approximately 30 miles outside Pittsburgh.
TO BOOK A GUIDED TOUR:
Upcoming tours: https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/upcoming-tours
Tour Details: https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/tour-details
TO BOOK AN OVERNIGHT STAY/VIEW OUR OVERNIGHT RATES:
Overnight Stays details: https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/stay-overnight
Book Now: https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/book-now
To get more information about on-location filming at Buffalo Bill’s House,
Please VISIT OUR WEBSITE: https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/film-in-pa
Buffalo Bill’s House Photos (Interior & Exterior) link: https://we.tl/t-mTRqBfpCod
Buffalo Bill’s House YouTube video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sk4B8r2Hh1s&t=6s
INSTAGRAM: http://www.instagram.com/buffalobillshouse
FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/buffalobillshouse
TIKTOK (13.9 K followers): https://www.tiktok.com/@buffbillshouse
TWITTER: http://www.twitter.com/buffbillshouse
###
Contact:
For more information, please contact: https://www.buffalobillshouse.com/contact
For media inquiries, please contact Dawn at press@buffalobillshouse.com
Dawn Williams
Buffalo Bill's House, LLC
+1 646-510-5232
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other