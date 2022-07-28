Dallas E-Commerce Agency Helps One of the Largest Medical Suppliers Serve Clients Better
Working with ioVista was like adding an team member. They do quality work and provide expert guidance on complicated solutions. We’re impressed with their commitment and diverse range of services.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Like many e-commerce sites, Salt Lake City’s Vitality Medical needed to migrate its data due to Adobe ending its support for the Magento 1.x platform. Vitality had built a site using Magento 1 and now needed to migrate to Magento 2. While President Brad Packer and his team are skilled at acquiring and selling necessary medical supplies, fulfillment, and customer service, they knew that data migration was not exactly in their field of expertise.
As a result, Vitality turned to Dallas-based ioVista to upgrade its e-commerce platform to Magento 2. The new website utilized not only ioVista’s migration and development services, but also its tools for improving digital presence. For example, Vitality wanted a new look and feel with the Magento 2 upgrade. The goal was to migrate the database to Magento 2 with a new design.
About the Company
Vitality Medical was founded in January 2000 by Brad Packer, who started his career as a licensed Registered Nurse. As CEO, Brad has lead Vitality Medical to become the foremost leading company in the online medical supply market.
Vitality Medical is now the preferred online supplier of medical products for millions of consumers, hospitals, healthcare facilities, medical professionals, businesses, and government agencies. The company is 100% committed to helping customers find quality products at an affordable price.
The Challenge
Vitality is a big e-commerce site. The challenge was migrating information from the Magento 1 platform to Magento 2 with over 100,000+ pages, 3,000,000+ order records and 500,000+ customer records.
The Roadmap
ioVista carefully analyzed the scope of the migration to the Magento 2 platform, then started the data migration and the site’s theme integration systematically. That approach helped ioVista to be on top of every aspect of the changeover. ioVista implemented the theme integration in a way that helps the site load faster for customers and helps the store’s Google page rank. A Google search for online medical suppliers will now show Vitality Medical as one of the go-to, top-ranked sites.
On the Mission to the Migration Project
There were a few customizations needed to make the ordering and decision process easier for customers.
Theme - With improved navigation flow and product display.
B2B Feature – With quick SKU generation, sales representatives can create a new product in a few clicks, using the customer’s requirements.
Blog Customization – This allows related blogs to be displayed on the product pages, so that customers can easily read more about the product types. Related products were also added to blog pages, so customers can quickly choose the products after reading about them.
Cart & Checkout Page Customization – These pages now feature customized shipping methods and additional checkout methods for a better user experience.
Core Web Vital Optimization – designed to create the best performance and better Google ranking.
The “Go live” part of the project was crucial, as Vitality Medical gets lots of daily traffic.
Packer says, “With this amount of traffic, we couldn’t just ‘go offline’ for a long time.”
To push the changes to production WHILE keeping downtime to the absolute minimum, ioVista streamlined the migration process and prioritized certain aspects so that the process moved along with as little business disruption as possible. With dedication to a clearly defined process, ioVista achieved the goal of going live with minimum downtime.
After the site went live, ioVista also monitored Vitality Medical to make sure everything went smoothly, ensuring the stability of the store and web server.
What Vitality Medical Says
CTO Adam Dunn spoke about working with ioVista.
You can tell ioVista has been doing this for some time. Working with ioVista was like adding an additional team member. They do quality work and are able to provide expert guidance on complicated solutions and easy to bounce ideas off of. Instead of being a ‘3rd party,’ we use them as if they are a member of the team. We love that we get the same ioVista staff working on our site and know all its details.
We’re impressed with their commitment to accomplishing tasks and diverse range of services in such a quick and efficient way. We also like that they have people that specialize in different areas, like system administrators and front-end developers, so they have a lot of experts we can use depending on our needs.
ioVista is a full-stack e-commerce website design & digital marketing agency delivering results and increasing revenues for e-commerce brands since 2004. For more information, and to see the diverse services their team offers, go to ioVista.com or call their group of experts at 214-624-6328
Among the features changed in V2 were:
Significant performance and security improvements, especially when paired with PHP version 7+
Integrated server-side Apache Varnish caching with minimal tuning
Reduced database table locking issues
Enterprise-grade database scalability
Rich snippets for structured data
New file structure with easier customization
CSS pre-processing using LESS & CSS URL resolver
Modular code base structure, offering fine-grain customization
Improved coding patterns
Built-in client-side JavaScript minimization and optimization
Improved static content browser caching
