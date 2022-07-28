New chief veterinarian of B.C. appointed

CANADA, July 28 - Theresa Burns has been appointed British Columbia’s new chief veterinarian.

Burns holds a doctor of veterinary medicine with distinction from the Western College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan. She also has a master of science in animal reproduction as well as a doctorate in epidemiology (the introduction, spread and control of diseases).

Over her career, Burns has worked as a front-line veterinary practitioner providing care for pets and farm animals, as well as a consultant specializing in veterinary epidemiology, surveillance and One Health, which is an approach that combines factors contributing to animal, human and environmental health.

Burns’ consultant experience has helped her develop a strong knowledge of regulated animal and zoonotic diseases, as well as diagnostic animal health laboratory processes and services. Her role as a veterinarian has provided her with a hands-on and foundational understanding of the challenges and opportunities practitioners face in providing animal care.

The chief veterinarian supports the sustainability of animal agriculture in B.C. through the development and implementation of sound livestock health and regulatory management policies. Burns will begin her role on Sept. 6, 2022, at the Ministry of Agriculture and Foods’ Plant and Animal Health Centre in Abbotsford.