Latest News: Library Appoints Leaders to Advance Digital-Forward Strategy for Discovery and Preservation of Collections

The Library of Congress today announced the appointment of two digital transformation leaders to direct acquisition, discovery, use and preservation of the Library’s collections.

Kate Zwaard has been appointed associate librarian for Discovery and Preservation Services. Trevor Owens has been appointed as the director of digital services, one of three directorates in the new Discovery and Preservation Services unit led by Zwaard.

