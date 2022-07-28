Martin Mobarak of Frida.NFT Features as the Cover of Exeleon Magazine
Martin Mobarak, Founder of Frida.NFT, is Transforming the Charity Industry with Blockchain Technology.DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionary and social entrepreneur, Martin Mobarak announced the launching of Frida.NFT, a pioneering innovative blockchain technology reforming the charity industry to increase transparency, donation frequency, and donor incentive.
Exeleon Magazine today released its latest Cover Story featuring the inspiring story of Martin Mobarak and how he is aiming to transform the charity industry with the help of blockchain technology.
Exeleon is a leading business magazine for leaders and entrepreneurs to showcase their story to a wide-ranging audience comprising C-Level Executives, Business Professionals, and Management Personalities.
Valued over $10,000,000, Martin has decided to take this to be the first perpetual royalty charity initiative.
“Like a Phoenix rising from its ashes, this collection of 10,000 NFT’s represents the rebirth & immortality of a timeless piece by Frida Kahlo “Fantasmones Siniestros or “Massive Sinister Ghosts.” This piece will be transformed to live eternally in the digital realm.”
Martin’s goal is to make an impact by providing donors full transparency of foundation funds, increasing donation frequency through perpetual donations, and dramatically increasing a much larger incentive for the community to donate.
For a live stream of the event go to the website at http://fridanft.org/ on Saturday, July 29th, 10 pm-11:45 pm est.
This historical event is open exclusively to NFT holders & VIP guests. Secure your NFT spot & invitation by registering here: https://www.premint.xyz/fridanft/
About Frida.NFT
Frida.NFT creates the bridge between the traditional art world and the expanding potential of Web 3.0. This community-driven initiative has a vision to introduce Frida’s work into the metaverse and leverage her powerful likeness to bring together a community of collectors, creators, and art lovers on a mission to merge the traditional art world with the digital art world’s expanding potential and immortalize humanity's story.
