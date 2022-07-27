Famous Artist Frida Kahlo's Rare Piece to Become the First Perpetual Royalty Charity Initiative

Frida.NFT Mr. Martin Mobarak, the CEO and Founder of Frida.NFT Fantasmones Siniestros

Frida Kahlo’s “Fantasmones Siniestros” will be transformed to live eternally in the digital realm, on Saturday July 29th, 2022, in Miami, FL

Our mission is to create a consistent donation stream to charities near & dear to our hearts while rewarding those willing to embark on this journey with us, from the museums to the Metaverse.” — Mr. Martin Mobarak, the CEO and Founder of Frida.NFT