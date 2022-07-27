Famous Artist Frida Kahlo's Rare Piece to Become the First Perpetual Royalty Charity Initiative
Frida Kahlo’s “Fantasmones Siniestros” will be transformed to live eternally in the digital realm, on Saturday July 29th, 2022, in Miami, FL
Our mission is to create a consistent donation stream to charities near & dear to our hearts while rewarding those willing to embark on this journey with us, from the museums to the Metaverse.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Philanthropist and Social Entrepreneur Mr. Martin Mobarak announces the launching of Frida.NFT, a pioneering innovative blockchain technology reforming the charity industry to increase transparency, donation frequency, and donor incentive.
— Mr. Martin Mobarak, the CEO and Founder of Frida.NFT
“Like a Phoenix rising from its ashes, this collection of 10,000 NFT’s represents the rebirth & immortality of a timeless piece by Frida Kahlo, Fantasmones Siniestros. This piece will be transformed to live eternally in the digital realm Saturday night in Miami, FL,” explains Mr. Mobarak.
While it is nice to have traditional art masterpieces hanging on his private walls, Martin Mobarak has decided to take his own masterpiece valued well over $10,000,000 to be the first perpetual royalty charity initiative.
“Our mission is to create a consistent donation stream to charities near & dear to our hearts while rewarding those willing to embark on this journey with us, from the museums to the Metaverse."
Each Fantasmones Siniestros NFT grants the holder membership to the exclusive art-driven charity foundation along with a host of ever evolving benefits including, but not limited to, access to luxurious amenities, unique experiences, and exclusive events around the globe.
“I have been an advocate for charities that improve children's health, as I had my own personal experience in fighting rare children's diseases as a parent. The causes and charities listed in our website will be receiving perpetual royalties which also have a personal connection to me and to the people in my life.”
For a live stream of the event go to the website at http://fridanft.org/ on Saturday, July 29th, 10 pm-11:45 pm est.
This historical event is open exclusively to NFT holders & VIP guests. Secure your NFT spot & invitation by registering here: https://www.premint.xyz/fridanft/
Join Discord Community here at https://discord.gg/vudVvnwque
About Frida.NFT: Frida.NFT creates the bridge between the traditional art world and the expanding potential of Web 3.0. This community-driven initiative has a vision to introduce Frida’s work into the metaverse and leverage her powerful likeness to bring together a community of collectors, creators, and art lovers on a mission to merge the traditional art world with the digital art world’s expanding potential and immortalize humanity's story.
Website: http://fridanft.org/
IG: https://www.instagram.com/frida.nft/;
LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/frida-nft/
MELIKE AYAN
Mel Strategies
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other