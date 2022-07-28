Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,161 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,843 in the last 365 days.

Alliance to End Hunger Commends Introduction of Global Food Security Act Reauthorization

The programs authorized under GFSA continue to illustrate to the world that hunger and malnutrition make up a key pillar of the US Government’s commitment to peace, prosperity, and global development.”
— Eric Mitchell, Executive Director
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alliance to End Hunger is encouraged by the introduction of reauthorization legislation for the Global Food Security Act (GFSA) in both the House of Representatives and Senate. The bill in the House was introduced last week by Representatives Betty McCollum (D-MN-04), Chris Smith (R-NJ-04), House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks (D-NY-05), and House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Michael McCaul (R-TX-10). The Senate bill was introduced Wednesday by Senators Bob Casey (D-PA), Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Ranking Member Jim Risch (R-ID), Chris Coons (D-DE), and John Boozman (R-AR). Reauthorization of the Global Food Security Act directs the Administration to develop, implement, and report on a whole-of-government strategy to address global hunger and malnutrition through 2028.

“The Alliance would like to thank global food security and nutrition champions in the House and Senate for introducing this vital legislation,” stated Eric Mitchell, Executive Director of the Alliance to End Hunger. “We all know it is a critical moment in time to show leadership on these issues. The programs authorized under GFSA continue to illustrate to the world that hunger and malnutrition make up a key pillar of the US Government’s commitment to peace, prosperity, and global development."

While the Alliance greatly appreciates the push to prioritize this crucial legislation, we also believe the dire situation around the world points to the need for increased investment and a broader scope. The Alliance to End Hunger looks forward to working with legislators and partners as we build a strong, bipartisan, and comprehensive reauthorization that will continue to elevate U.S. leadership in global food security and nutrition around the world.

Nathan Magrath
Alliance to End Hunger
+ +1 2026881075
nmagrath@alliancetoendhunger.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Alliance to End Hunger Commends Introduction of Global Food Security Act Reauthorization

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.