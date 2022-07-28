Alliance to End Hunger Commends Introduction of Global Food Security Act Reauthorization
The Alliance to End Hunger is encouraged by the introduction of reauthorization legislation for the Global Food Security Act (GFSA) in both the House of Representatives and Senate. The bill in the House was introduced last week by Representatives Betty McCollum (D-MN-04), Chris Smith (R-NJ-04), House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks (D-NY-05), and House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Michael McCaul (R-TX-10). The Senate bill was introduced Wednesday by Senators Bob Casey (D-PA), Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Ranking Member Jim Risch (R-ID), Chris Coons (D-DE), and John Boozman (R-AR). Reauthorization of the Global Food Security Act directs the Administration to develop, implement, and report on a whole-of-government strategy to address global hunger and malnutrition through 2028.
— Eric Mitchell, Executive Director
“The Alliance would like to thank global food security and nutrition champions in the House and Senate for introducing this vital legislation,” stated Eric Mitchell, Executive Director of the Alliance to End Hunger. “We all know it is a critical moment in time to show leadership on these issues. The programs authorized under GFSA continue to illustrate to the world that hunger and malnutrition make up a key pillar of the US Government’s commitment to peace, prosperity, and global development."
While the Alliance greatly appreciates the push to prioritize this crucial legislation, we also believe the dire situation around the world points to the need for increased investment and a broader scope. The Alliance to End Hunger looks forward to working with legislators and partners as we build a strong, bipartisan, and comprehensive reauthorization that will continue to elevate U.S. leadership in global food security and nutrition around the world.
