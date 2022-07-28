Submit Release
Generations on Line releases new QR Code Help for seniors

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When technically timid adults are directed to a squiggly square (a QR code) to find more information, they are often puzzled. Hence, a new self-help tutorial “WTM?? --- What’s That Maze?” from the national digital literacy nonprofit, Generations on Line.

The Q R stands for Quick Response, and as one government posting called it, it’s a barcode on steroids, said Founder and CEO Tobey Dichter. “With the public health need for contactless information, this technology is now omnipresent on advertisements, posters, brochures, and menus, but how to use them is not intuitive,” she said.

A 2021 survey by YouGov America noted 18% of older adults (65+) have never heard of QR codes, less than a third have ever used them, and 20% of older adults who do know about QR codes find them hard to use.

Generations on Line, (GoL) a leader in simplifying the Internet for seniors, has created the free online tutorial to quickly explain and guide those who use a tablet or smartphone how to access the information and provide critical safety tips to help avoid scams and hacks.

To access the tutorial, go to golhelp.org/wtm on any device.

Generations on Line is a national nonprofit based in Philadelphia PA. It has helped more than 200,000 older adults to use the internet and emerging tools. For more information see www.generationsonline.org

