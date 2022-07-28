Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Growth, Share, Size, Analysis and Forecast 2022-27

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global probiotic dietary supplement market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global probiotic dietary supplement market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Probiotics are a combination of good bacteria and yeast, such as lactobacillus, bifidobacterium, and saccharomyces. They are commonly found in fermented foods and dairy products. Probiotic dietary supplements are natural nutritional compounds that consist of live microbial ingredients. They are commercially available in pill, liquid, or powder stick forms. Probiotic dietary supplements enhance the production of gut microorganisms and improve digestive health. Their consumption also aids in reinforcing immunity, preventing irritable and inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs), and reducing the risks of diarrhea.

Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases is mainly driving the global market growth. The rising shift toward preventive healthcare and the increasing awareness regarding the inherent health benefits of probiotics are further escalating the product demand. In line with this, the widespread adoption of probiotic dietary supplements in infant formulae and animal feed is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Moreover, extensive research and development (R&D) activities for introducing innovative product variants, such as sugar-, dairy-, and allergen-free formulations, are contributing to the market growth.

Breakup by Form:

Powder Stick Pack

Capsule

Tablet

Probiotic Drops

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacy and Health Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food Supplement

Nutritional Supplements

Specialty Nutrients

Infant Formula

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

BioGaia

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Custom Probiotics Inc.

Dietary Pro Labs

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

NutraScience Labs (Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc.)

Probi USA Inc. (Symrise AG)

ProbioFerm

Protexin (Archer-Daniels-Midland Company)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Vitakem Nutraceuticals Inc.

