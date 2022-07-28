AoonuAuto announced it has expanded its illuminated door sill plates to a wide range of personalized options

https://aoonuauto.com/led-door-sill led door sill LED entry light

AoonuAuto is proud to announce the launch of customized illuminated door sills for all popular car models and automotive brands.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AoonuAuto, a leading manufacturer of high quality LED car door sills, is proud to announce the launch of customized illuminated door sill plates for all popular car models and automotive brands.

The protective plates, fitted on the sides of the car, are there to protect from wear and tear. Over the years, scuff plates have transformed into more than simple protective coverings. Illuminated scuff plates help drivers and passengers to see when stepping in and out of the car at night.

Making the scuff plate illuminated helps boarding or de-boarding the car easier, when in dark areas. - The Illumination light up the moment car door is opened- adding to the 'wow' factor.

Thanks to the premium PMMA acrylic materials and LED tubes used in LED car door sill plates, the high quality illuminated door sill can last long life and protect the original door sill plate. With different car logo, pattern or words available, the illuminated scuff plates allow drivers to express their individual style. AoonuAuto’s CEO, Mr. Jason said, “We are very excited to launch our wide range of high quality LED illuminated door sills. Our goal is to provide drivers with personalized options that meet their individual needs and preferences. We are confident that our door sill will enhance the safety and appearance of any car.”

By keeping the principle of "Customer First! Every individual is a shining star." , AoonuAuto is committed to provide the most trustworthy car accessories and the best car customization services to every valued customer. There're more than customized car logo illuminated door sill plates choices for different drivers' desires. Drivers and car enthusiasts can also choose the perfect colors, lighting glow modes, control modes and connection versions accroding to their unique tastes and demands among AoonuAuto's totally customized illuminated door sill plates.

There are five colors modes for customers to select freely. Single-Color-Stay-On Mode is perfect for people who love simplicity. In the single color mode, the LED door sill will stay on one color after the door gets opened. Another single color mode is Single-Color-Flash-Flow mode which adds much lively feelings to the vehicle.

The exciting modes are Colorful Modes including Auto-Changing mode, RF-Remote-Control mode, RF & APP-Remote-Control mode. The LED door sill plate with these three colorful modes can change, flash and glow with different RGB colors including white, yellow, orange, red, green, cyan, blue, purple etc. automatically or controlled by the RF or App. The coolest illuminated door sills protector absolutely will make the vehicle an outstanding rock star in the crowd.

In addition, customers can also choose the favorite car door sill pan style among 10 line styles. Either drivers prefer to Sport Fshion or Racing Feeling, they satisfy your unique desires totally! Since these premium led door sills supports IP67 rating waterproof, the luminous car door sill plate allows drivers to enjoy the glow lighting accent safely under any bad weather conditions e.g. rain, fog, snow or storm and so on. The led door sill protector gives more bright visibility to drivers and passengers when stepping in or out of the car especially in the dark to enhance the safety.

Illuminated door sills real shots