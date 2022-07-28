THE AUTOMOTIVE SECURITY RESEARCH GROUP (ASRG) ANNOUNCES THE FIRST INTERNATIONAL SECURE OUR STREETS (SOS) CONFERENCE
ASRG announced that its virtual conference SOS on 9/15/2022 focused completely on automotive cybersecurity around the industry’s latest insights.
Our dedication focuses on ensuring that automotive cybersecurity professionals have the needed information to take the best-informed action around securing automotive products everywhere.”UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A packed agenda of the most recent innovations in automotive cybersecurity fills an online program on September 15th
— John Heldreth, Founder of ASRG.
The first of an annual event, SOS is focused completely on automotive cybersecurity with presentations and discussions around the industry’s latest insights, technologies, solutions and processes from companies and experienced security professionals. The goal of the conference is to enable the community of automotive OEMs, suppliers, vendors, academic researchers, policy makers, and government regulators to showcase the recent advances and requirements in the areas of automotive security, privacy technologies, cybersecurity plans and government policies.
Passenger cars, commercial vehicles and other components in smart mobility have become the most sophisticated computers and networks on wheels, and a growing target for cybercriminals. In addition, the OEMs are obligated to the new standards and regulations such as ISO/SAE-21434 and UN R155, requiring new cybersecurity culture, processes, and products. During SOS, challenges and solutions surrounding these regulatory mandates will be explored.
The conference will focus on topics such as, but not limited to:
• Security and risk management and frameworks for vehicular systems, automated driving systems
• Processes, methods, application of tools for automotive security
• Incident response and forensics for the automotive domain
• Architectures for security and privacy in future autonomous vehicular systems, electric vehicles, V2X networks
• Security implications of future networking technology in the automotive domain
• Supply chain security for automotive systems
“We are extremely excited about this first SOS event,” said John Heldreth, Founder of ASRG. We have intentionally opened the registration to engage a large audience and offer very reasonable sponsorship opportunities to enable the widest net of sponsors possible.”
The link to SOS registration may be found here. Options for sponsorship may be viewed here.
“Our review committee has invested endless hours to deliver high quality content that is presented at no cost to the vendor or presenter. Our concerns and dedication focus solely on ensuring that automotive security professionals and decision makers have the needed information at the right time to take the best-informed action around securing automotive products,” added Heldreth.
About The Automotive Security Research Group (ASRG)
The Automotive Security Research Group (ASRG) is a dedicated non-profit initiative created to help promote the development of security solutions for automotive products. The forward-thinking organization has not been established to develop or produce services but instead to support and assist those who are. The initiative focuses on three core areas, knowledge, networking, and collaboration. Since its launch in 2017, ASRG has grown to over 10,000 members across 45 locations worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.asrg.io/.
