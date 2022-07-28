Innovation path making companies more resilient in the digital age
EINPresswire.com/ -- Company for an automation innovation path confirms that companies are interested in streamlining internal processes. In five years of operation, they have improved processes in more than 30 companies, including giants such as Veolia, Pepsi and ALD. Innovation path has not stopped growing and is currently expanding to Belgium.
Innovation path was founded in 2017 by former Big Four consultants who were looking for a meaningful way to provide robotic business process automation solutions.The team has grown to twelve people to date, primarily focused on process automation and digitization. "After our years in auditing and consulting, we ourselves wanted to improve processes in companies so that employees can focus on important and interesting tasks, because 80% of the tasks can be performed through automation," comments CEO Michal Klodner on the reasons for the founding.
Responsible automatisation for inclusivity and sustainability
Modernisation is not only about developing smart solutions for companies, but also about greener operations. Automated innovation path processes have already saved tens of tons of CO2 by abandoning outdated processes such as paper printing and speeding up processes. They have also made it possible to employ people with disabilities. "In our Prague Veolia office, innovation path has helped us integrate people with disabilities into society," explains Eva Bilanová, Head of Accounting at Veolia Support Services.
Demand for innovation path's services is growing at 20 percent quarterly and they had over sixty projects last year. The reasons for the increased interest are the shortage of labor in the market, overqualified staff for relatively simple tasks, but also new technological possibilities, such as artificial intelligence, among others.
The startup is currently entering the Belgian market. Along with this, it plans to add the only Czech automation company to implement the Black Line tool.
"Business-wise, things are looking better for us than we expected. We are now focused on growth and meeting the needs of our clients," concludes CEO Michal Klodner.
Sara Simackova
