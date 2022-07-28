Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market to Reach the Value of US$ 13.5 Bn by 2028

TMR Image

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2028

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market for the historical period 2017–2019 and forecast period 2021–2028, increase in initiatives by key players, higher cases of pulmonary arterial hypertension, rise in adoption rate, availability of reimbursement, and entry of generics are projected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Increase in Collaborations for Development of Novel Products: Key Driver

Focus on collaborations & mergers by leading players to develop innovative products is anticipated to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In 2017, Bayer AG and Vectura Group plc extended their collaboration to develop an upgraded version of nebulizer Breelib that improves the efficacy of iloprost aerosol therapy for pulmonary atrial hypertension. According to the National Institutes of Health, the nebulizer is still in clinical trial and the study was finished in March 2020.

In September 2018, United Therapeutics entered into a collaboration with MannKind Corporation for the development and commercialization of dry powder formulation of treprostinil. This research was conducted by Mannkind on behalf of United Therapeutics for products outside the scope of the licensing and collaboration agreement.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the industry peaked during early 2020, wherein pulmonary arterial hypertension patients were at a higher risk of suffering from coronavirus crisis

Other challenges including hindrance in diagnostic testing, changed guidelines pertaining to the hospital & emergency care, and interrupted drug supply chain had impeded the industry expansion

The pandemic has reinforced the importance of pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs as a response to the increasing number of hospitalized PAH-COVID-19 patients.

Side Effects Associated with PAH Drugs: Key Restraint

Side effects associated with PAH drugs are likely to hamper the growth of the global market. Vasodilators are primarily prescribed for the treatment of patients with PAH to open blocked and narrowed blood vessels.

According to studies, vasodilators have a number of side effects including edema, heart palpitations, tachycardia, and chest pain. Due to the substantial side effects associated with the use of vasodilators among chronically ill patients, the U.S. FDA regulates the use of this drug.

Moreover, manufacturers of PAH drugs that treat high blood pressure and dilate blood vessels are required to submit reasonable assurance regarding the safety and effectiveness of the drugs. These drugs require the U.S. FDA approval before commercialization.

The FDA drug approval represents a complicated process that demonstrates the safety and efficacy of the drug. Hence, a time-consuming regulatory process and side effects related to the usage of PAH drugs are projected to restrain the global market during the forecast period.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market: Competition Landscape

This report profiles major players in the global pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments

The global pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a number of international as well as regional players

Leading players operating in the global pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market are

Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Pfizer, Inc.

United Therapeutics Corporation, among others

