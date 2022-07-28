Protective Clothing Market | Witnessing a Significant Surge in its Valuation by 2020 – 2027

Protective Clothing Market Report

Some ruling enterprises in the global protective clothing market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in concerns associated with the safety of workers across various sectors such as firefighting and healthcare drives the growth of the global protective clothing market. North America contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The demand for protective clothing is likely to increase during the Covid-19 pandemic from the heathcare industry to protect the healthcare workers.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Protective Clothing Market by Type (Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Polybenzimidaloe (PBI), Cotton Fibers, Laminated Polyesters, and Others), Material Type (Thermal, Mechanical, Chemical, Biological/Radiation, and Others), and End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Construction & Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals/Medical, Military & Defense, Firefighting, and Others), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027” According to the report, the global protective clothing industry garnered $8.7 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $12.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/371

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The protective clothing market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the protective clothing market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the protective clothing market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The aramid & blends segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the total share of the global protective clothing market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to fact that aramid is broadly used for protective clothing as it has excellent mechanical properties as compared to steel or glass fiber of same weight, and also resistant to heat and flame. However, ploybenzimidaloe segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to increase in demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient materials, growing usage of high-performance fibers in the renewable energy market, and rise in demand for greater safety & security.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Speak with an Analyst to learn more: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/371

Some ruling enterprises in the global protective clothing market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global protective clothing industry include Lakeland Industries, Inc., DuPont, 3M Company, Ballyclare Limited, Teijin Limited, Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, Cetriko S.L., VF Corporation.

The thermal segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the biological/radiation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the protective clothing market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the protective clothing market

• Post-sales support and free customization

Interested in Procuring this Report? visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/371

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.