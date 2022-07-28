Submit Release
Monahans Sandhills State Park To Close In August

MONAHANS – A project to seal coat Park Road 41, camping pullouts and parking lots at the Monahans Sandhills State Park is scheduled to start the week of Aug. 1.

In the interest of safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife has decided to close the park while work is being done. The project is scheduled to take about a month to be completed. 

In addition to seal coating the paved areas, the project includes replacing signs and striping the road.

CK Newberry LLC of Karnes City won the project with a low bid of $233,040.

For more information, contact Gene Powell or 432-498-4746.

