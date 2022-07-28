Việt Nam enhances special relationship with Laos

VIETNAM, July 28 -

VIENTIANE — Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến is paying an official visit to Laos.

On Wednesday, he met with Laos’ Party General Secretary and State President Thongloun Sisoulith, and paid courtesy visits to Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and President of the National Assembly (NA) Xaysomphone Phomvihane.

During the meetings, the Lao leaders affirmed the significance of Chiến’s visit in the context that the Parties, States and people of the two nations are organising activities in celebration of the Việt Nam-Laos, Laos-Việt Nam Friendship and Solidarity Year, the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

Appreciating the outcomes of the talks between leaders of the VFF and the Lao Front for National Construction, they shared their hope that on the basis of a freshly-signed cooperation agreement for 2022-2027, the two fronts will intensify exchanges and experience sharing, and better their coordination, contributing to nurturing and consolidating the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Việt Nam.

For his part, Chiến expressed his hope that the leaders will maintain their support to help the two fronts effectively implement the new agreement and create favourable conditions for them to successfully hold an international conference on building a Việt Nam-Laos border of peace, friendship and cooperation for mutual development in October 2022 in Laos; and to coordinate with Cambodia to effectively implement the tripartite Memorandum of Understanding on a cooperation programme in the 2021-23 period.

He affirmed that in his position, he will do his utmost to nurture and consolidate the bilateral great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation. — VNS