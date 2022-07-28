INOVUES Wins Spot in 2022 US Green Building Council Los Angeles Net Zero Accelerator

Diagram of demolition-free exterior window retrofit system. Image source: INOVUES. INOVUES logo

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INOVUES, the award-winning provider of non-invasive facade and window retrofits for improved energy efficiency and carbon reduction, has joined the 2022 US Green Building Council Los Angeles (USGBC-LA) cohort of net-zero innovators. The recognition signals the company's preparedness to scale up its facade retrofit venture.

"We are proud to be recognized by the Los Angeles USGBC and extremely thankful for the opportunity to amplify our sustainability message and reach," said Anas Al Kassas, INOVUES Founder and CEO/CTO. "Our data shows we can contribute substantial operational carbon savings to many LA buildings – as much as 40% reduction in their energy use. Eliminating wasteful and disruptive demolition is another key benefit. It is exciting to be able to contribute to carbon reduction and net-zero buildings."

The USGBC-LA Net Zero Accelerator (NZA) is the first of its kind in the world. Its objective is to accelerate market adoption of select eco-forward building technologies throughout the Los Angeles metropolitan area and beyond. INOVUES attracted attention with its engineered facade retrofit systems.

The company's patented, demolition-free method to upgrade existing single- and double-glazed windows into multi-layer high-performance insulated glass is ideally suited to urban environments with high heating / cooling energy needs and a high concentration of aging, energy-inefficient buildings.

Joining INOVUES, the 2022 Net Zero Accelerator (NZA) cohort includes fourteen additional companies offering a range of climate-tech solutions, from advanced materials to energy and water conservation: Ampd Energy, AquiPor, BamCore, Carbon Upcycling, ElectricFish, Enersion, Feedback Solutions, Glass Dyenamics, Hempitecture, HydroFlux, LeapFrog Design, MeterLeader, Miravel, and Moduly.

Through collaboration with marquee partners and advisors, the NZA accelerator has already helped 65 companies from around the globe participate in more than 50 high-impact pilot projects. Current partners include: Blue Bear Capital, BuroHappold Engineering, California State University at Dominguez Hills, CSUN, CIM Group, City of Los Angeles, Community Corporation of Santa Monica, Fifth Wall Ventures, Frederick Fisher and Partners, Gensler, HDR, Hudson Pacific Properties, Integral Group, IQHQ, Kilroy Realty Corporation, LivCor, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation, Metropolitan Water District, Momentum, NRDC, NREL, Skanska, Southern California Edison, Southern California Gas Company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, and UCLA. For more information on the Net Zero Accelerator, visit NetZeroAccelerator.org.

ABOUT INOVUES:

INOVUES makes existing buildings more energy-efficient and sustainable through a range of non-invasive insulating glass retrofit solutions. The company's patented technologies integrate the latest smart glass innovations; are quick and easy to install; and do not require any removal, replacement, or disruption to normal building operations. INOVUES offers building owners and managers a high-ROI, low-carbon path to save up to 40% on energy consumption, improve occupants' thermal and acoustic comfort, and increase the value and sustainability of the building.

