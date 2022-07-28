Ysleta Border Patrol Agents rescue migrants from canal

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol Agents in the El Paso Sector rescued two migrants from drowning inside of the American Canal near the Ysleta Port on Entry, Friday.

On July 22, Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Ysleta Station received a call from an off duty El Paso Station Border Patrol Agent regarding two individuals scaling down the border barrier by Midway Drive and Cesar E. Chavez Highway/Loop 375.

Agents immediately searched the area and observed two individuals jump into the water canal. The individuals were observed trying to stay afloat as the current swept them downstream. Agents acted swiftly and immediately requested Emergency Medical Services and the El Paso Fire Department to assist in rescuing the migrants. Soon after, a Border Patrol Agent supported himself on a canal ladder rung and was able to safely rescue the migrants with the use of a rescue rope flotation device.

The migrants from Ecuador and Brazil were rescued approximately one and a half miles from where they initially entered the canal. Both migrants were provided with medical attention.

Both subjects were subsequently transported to the El Paso Modular Centralized Processing Center for further processing.

“Had it not been for the life-saving efforts of our Border Patrol Agents, these individuals could have easily drowned.” said El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “I am extremely proud of the heroic actions by our agents, this event once again illustrates that our agents will place themselves in harm’s way, or go any length, to render aid to those in need.”

During Fiscal Year 2022, El Paso Sector agents have performed more than 404 rescues. Twenty-six of those rescues are water canal related. Unfortunately, the El Paso Sector has registered 56 migrant deaths. Twenty of these deaths are water canal related.

