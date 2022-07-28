Louver Shop Custom Shutters, Shades and Blinds to Open Service in North Orlando
EINPresswire.com/ -- Louver Shop, a US manufacturer of custom plantation shutters committed to making important places feel special, is establishing a new market presence in North Orlando, including The Villages, beginning July 1, 2022. Louver Shop provides personalized, premier in-home consultation, free measurements and professional installation of custom window treatments including the full line of Hunter Douglas blinds and shades.
Louver Shop of North Orlando will be managed by Mary Martin and Jeff Straub. Martin, who comes to Orlando from Atlanta, GA, most recently oversaw inside sales operations for Louver Shop nationwide.
“We are so excited to establish roots here and serve the broader North Orlando community with the best quality shutters on the market,” said Martin. “Our goal is to truly make our clients’ important places feel special, with any type of window covering they can imagine.”
Louver Shop of North Orlando offers a full range of plantation shutters, each one custom-sized to perfectly fit any shape window or door and come with a lifetime warranty. Additionally, Louver Shop of North Orlando staff is certified to install exterior decorative, storm and security shutters, including Bahama shutters. To schedule an appointment or learn more about the full array of window treatments available, clients can visit (https://northorlando.louvershop.com), or call toll-free 888-428-1415.
About Louver Shop
Louver Shop, established in 1972, is America’s best source for high-quality, built-in-the-U.S. custom interior and exterior shutters and contemporary blinds, shades, and specialty window coverings for residential, commercial, and multifamily applications.
Barry Mirkin
