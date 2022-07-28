Commercial Perlite Market Valuation worth US$ 1.7 Bn by 2027
Commercial Perlite Market was valued at US$ 1.1 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global commercial perlite market is expected to be valued at US$ 1.7 Bn by 2027. Moreover, the market is anticipated to register growth at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.
Commercial perlite is gaining popularity in different applications, such as building & construction, agriculture, food & beverages, and water treatment, owing to a wide range of characteristics it holds. For instance, the product is being increasingly used in the masonry construction as a loose-fill insulation due to its lightweight and insulation properties, according to a TMR study on the global commercial perlite market.
The concept of green buildings is gaining impetus across many developed and developing nations globally, as these constructions utilize only one-third of total energy. Hence, rise in focus of construction organizations on deploying sustainable solutions in their buildings is fueling the sales prospects in the commercial perlite market.
Rise in the global population is resulting in increased need for space. Moreover, growing middle-class population, improving disposable income of people, and rising urbanization across several emerging economies are intensifying the need for construction activities, which require insulation materials such as commercial perlite. This factor, in turn, is boosting the sales of commercial perlite. Furthermore, rise in residential construction activities is estimated to play an important role in the market growth in the upcoming years.
Commercial Perlite Market: Key Findings
• Surge in the number of deaths occurring due to malaria infections has resulted in increased need for advanced commercial perlite-based formulations. Moreover, several companies are increasing the launch of malaria-fighting commercial perlite-based formulations. Furthermore, rising adoption of such innovative solutions instead of conventional chemical insecticides is bolstering the global commercial perlite market. Many commercial perlite producers are strengthening their production capabilities in order to fulfil the rising product demand.
• In the food & beverages industry, commercial perlite finds application in filtration of different beverages such as carbonated soft drinks and beer. Hence, the expansion of this industry, owing to increase in the sales of packaged non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages globally, is favoring the growth of the global commercial perlite market.
Commercial Perlite Market: Growth Boosters
• The expansion of the construction industry is driving sales of commercial perlite globally
• Rise in use of commercial perlite in the storm water filtration is propelling the market
• Surge in cases of water-borne diseases is leading to need for safe drinking water, which, in turn, is driving the sales opportunities in the global market
• Increase in product use for gardening applications is boosting the growth of the commercial perlite market
Commercial Perlite Market: Regional Analysis
• The commercial perlite market in Asia Pacific is projected to observe profitable opportunities in the upcoming years, due to rise in construction activities in emerging economies such as India and China
• The commercial perlite market is estimated to gain sizable growth prospects in Europe and North America, owing to factors such as increase in R&D projects by regional market players
Commercial Perlite Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
• Silbrico Corporation
• IMERYS SA
• Cornestone Industrial Minerals Corporation
• Keltech Energies
• U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.
• The Schundler Company
• Supreme Perlite Company
• Aegean Perlite S.A.
• Genper Group.
Commercial Perlite Market Segmentation
Type
• Unexpanded/Crude
• Expanded
Application
• Insulating Material
• Filter Aid
• Absorbent
• Fertilizer
• Others
End-use Industry
• Building & Construction
• Agriculture
• Horticulture
• Vermiculture
• Food & Beverages
• Pharmaceutical
• Water Treatment
• Others
Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
