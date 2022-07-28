Lipidomics Services Market Growth, Key Trends, and Forecast To 2028 | Precision Business Insights
Over the coming years, industry growth is anticipated to be fueled by expanding consumer demand for lipids as a micronutrientLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lipidomics Services Market size was estimated at USD 50 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2028. Large organic molecules known as lipids are categorized as derivatives of fatty acids or closely related substances. Lipids are often soluble in alcohols and organic solvents but not in water. Lipids, which also contain carbohydrates and proteins, also comprise esters and fats with comparable characteristics. Energy storage, signaling, & serving as structural elements of cell membranes are among the main roles of lipids.
The Lipidomics Services Market - Growth Factors
The worldwide lipid market is anticipated to increase as a result of the rising utilization lipid as a natural element in the personal care industry. In addition, major firms are creating nutritional components to extend their reach in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage (F&B) industries. To increase overall sales, they also primarily rely on advertising efforts that may include celebrity endorsements. The global market for lipid supplements is also rising as a result of the expanding vegetarian and vegan population, and the growing desire for dietary supplements that provide enough nutrition.
The Lipidomics Services Market – Segmentation
The Global Lipidomics Services Market on the basis of Service Type, the market is categorized into Lipid Identification Services and Lipid Separation Services. On the basis of Sample Type, the market is bifurcated into Blood Sample and Tissue Sample. On the basis of Sample Source, the market is fragmented into Animal, Human, and Plant. On the basis of End User, the market is segregated into Food Processing Industry, Healthcare Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Academic & Research Institutes.
Market trends for Lipidomics Services Market:
• The market for lipidomics services is anticipated to expand in terms of revenue in the coming years as a result of an increase in R&D funding for government agencies, academic institutions, and businesses.
• Lipidomics research has a significant difficulty because of the tremendous structural diversity and complexity of lipid molecules.
The Lipidomics Services Market –Regional Analysis
Owing to the rise in women's and baby nutrition, the Asia-Pacific area is anticipated to have the greatest regional and worldwide influence. Consumer knowledge of the value of consuming more nutrition to treat certain diseases and enhance certain mental and physical states increases as the demand for lipids rises. China is found to be the largest and most dominating consumer of nutritional lipids over the main dietary lipid market forecast period as a result of a rise in demand for both newborn and animal nutrition.
