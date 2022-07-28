Wye Security Solutions provides professional, responsive security services using SmartTask Mobile apps

Specialist security firm uses SmartTask software for daily operations, supporting its SIA Approved Contractor status

HIGH WYCOMBE, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UK, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wye Security Solutions has automated many daily operations including alarm responses, patrols and vacant property inspections using SmartTask. Utilising the SmartTask mobile app, calls are sent out to drivers with all the details of the job provided electronically. This includes links for the officer to be able to complete the appropriate form or status report.

Easy reporting improves customer service

Cumbersome paper trails are now a thing of the past. Officers are able to upload unlimited photos and documents to site reports using SmartForms, which in turn, can be viewed directly by the customer once submitted. Risk assessments and site instructions, including alarm codes, photos and WhatThreeWords location information are sent to both the operations manager and the customer for authorisation and sign off.

Andy Element, Managing Director at Wye Security Solutions stated; “We started Wye Security Solutions with the aim to run the business as efficiently and smoothly as possible. SmartTask enables us to do this – it streamlines our mobile operations, making it easy to send out reports or quickly put a call out to a driver. The time savings that we make over a 12 hour shift really adds up - and it means we can give a more responsive service to our customers.”

Using SmartForms, everyday admin and checks can be completed in a fraction of the time. For example, all vehicles are thoroughly checked by officers prior to their shift. Tyres and bodywork inspections are carried out to ensure the vehicles are reliable and safe before use, with the information recorded and uploaded via the SmartTask app.

Fast login saves time for drivers

Drivers benefit from SmartTask, saving time when out on the road or on-site. They particularly like the fact that it is easy and quick to login to SmartTask, using smartcards to securely access the forms on their phones, without needing to remember and key in passwords.

Secure paperless system supports SIA audits

Wye Security has seen significant time savings when preparing for its annual audit for SIA Approved Contractor Status. With all information stored electronically, any required documentation can be prepared for the auditors in advance, effortlessly.

Andy Element added; “SmartTask helps us meet all BS standards on the security of our data which has helped support our success in achieving SIA Approved Contractor status. Information that we need is now so accessible, it makes things much easier and faster to find, with no boxes of paperwork to store or scan. It is a much more efficient way of working.”

Benefits at a glance

• Immediate contact with officers saves time and streamlines operations

• Up to the minute, accurate reporting improves customer service

• Unlimited photos and documents added to site reports remove cumbersome paper trails

• Information stored securely is readily accessible, helping support SIA Approved Contractor audits

• Vehicle checks using SmartForms help maintain fleet for safety and reliability

About Wye Security

Wye Security Solutions provides both commercial and residential security services to customers throughout the area of Monmouthshire, Gloucestershire and the South of Herefordshire. The company specialises in alarm response, mobile patrol and special event security, with SIA Approved Contractor status for the provision of key holding and security guarding services.

Established in 2016, Wye Security Solutions has grown its business with a focus on providing a professional service, with attention to detail and a proactive approach to client service.

About SmartTask

SmartTask, is a cloud-based employee scheduling and workforce management solution. Its industry-leading features are built through feedback from hundreds of UK service providers, helping to radically improve the way service contracts are set up, rostered and managed. Customers benefit from a significant reduction in administrative time and costs – with greater operational control, performance and higher quality service delivery – that is consistently contract compliant.

The SmartTask solution is highly scalable and therefore suitable for use by owner-manager companies up to enterprise organisations with 1000s of employees.

With over 20 years experience, the team at SmartTask has an enviable track record of creating leading-edge, cloud-based, mobile workforce solutions and has achieved ISO27001 certification.

In May 2021 SmartTask was certified a carbon neutral business by Carbon Neutral Britain™. As well as offsetting its own carbon footprint, SmartTask made the ground-breaking move to contribute to offsetting the additional footprint generated by its customers’ IT in using the SmartTask solution – believed to be an industry-first initiative.

From its head office in Buckinghamshire, the company manages deployments across the UK and beyond and is responsible for hundreds of millions of transactions each month.

For more information please visit: www.smarttask.co.uk

