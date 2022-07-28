Strategies For Global Portable Toilet Rental Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Portable Toilet Rental Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Portable Toilet Rental Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the portable toilet rental market size is expected to reach $22.90 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.87%. The increasing popularity of public gatherings at outdoor exhibitions, events, and festivals is expected to drive the portable toilet rental industry growth in the forecast period.

The portable toilet rental market consists of sales of portable toilet rental services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to portable toilets that are generally used in outdoor parking lots, construction sites, and other work environments where indoor plumbing is not possible, and at large outdoor gatherings including fairs, concerts, and recreational events. These toilets are environmentally friendly since they do not use a lot of water to function and provide adequate waste disposal, taking up less room and being available in a variety of forms and sizes to suit the needs of diverse sites. Portable toilets are simply built for going to the bathroom; basic ones have a toilet, a urinal, and a hand sanitizer pump on the wall.

Global Portable Toilet Rental Market Trends

Technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Technological advancements are the discovery of knowledge that helps in developing products using advanced technology. According to the portable toilet rental market research, major companies are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet customer demand and make portable toilets more advanced. The use of current technologies in portable toilets will hasten market expansion. For instance, in 2021, Sanitrax International, the world's top manufacturer of vacuum technology for portable sanitation devices, has been acquired by Satellite Industries, the world's largest maker of portable sanitation products. Sanitrax will be part of Satellite's new Vacuum Technology Division and will serve as the company's platform for expansion in this fast-growing business segment.

Global Portable Toilet Rental Market Segments

The global portable toilet rental market is segmented:

By Technology: Vacuum Technology, Gravity Based Technology, Others (Pressure assisted, Dual)

By Material: Plastic, Polyethylene, PVC, Silicone, Others

By Accessibility: Wheel, Without Wheel

By Product Type: Standard, Deluxe, Handicap

By Application: Construction, Recreational, Special Event, Others

By Geography: The global portable toilet rental market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Sanitech, Satellite Industries Inc., B&B Portable Toilets, PolyJohn Enterprises Corporation, United Site Services Inc., Biffs Inc., Halco Portables, Handi-Can Portable Toilets, West Coast Disposal Ltd., ARMAL Inc., Camco Manufacturing Inc., Shorelink International, and Zters LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

