Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the regulatory affairs outsourcing market size is expected to grow to $11.20 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.69%. According to the regulatory affairs outsourcing market research, the growth in R&D activities for new vaccines, therapeutics, and medical devices is expected to propel the growth of the market.

The regulatory affairs outsourcing market consists of sales of regulatory affairs outsourcing by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to external services utilized by the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical devices manufacturing companies to gain fast regulatory approvals from various organizations. These include pharmaceutical regulations, quality, safety, and efficacy criteria, as well as the attitudes and requirements of health authorities.

Global Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Trends

The advent of efficient software that keeps a record of regulatory affairs is a key trend gaining popularity in the regulatory affairs outsourcing market. Key players operating in the regulatory affairs outsourcing market are focusing on developing efficient software that keeps a record of regulatory affairs. For instance, in 2019, Freyr, a global regulatory solutions and services company, launched Freyr DMS, an end-to-end electronic regulatory document management solution that can enable regulatory groups and departments to perform operations on regulatory data and documents in a compliant, efficient, and intuitive manner.

Global Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Segments

The global regulatory affairs outsourcing market report is segmented:

By Service: Legal Representation, Regulatory Consulting, Product Registration and Clinical Trial Application, Regulatory Writing and Publication, Others

By Indication: Neurology, Oncology, Immunology, Cardiology, Others

By Category: Biologics, Drugs, Medical Devices, By Company Size: Small, Medium, Large

By End User: Medical Device Company, Biotechnology Company, Pharmaceutical Company

By Geography: The global regulatory affairs outsourcing market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides regulatory affairs outsourcing global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market, regulatory affairs outsourcing global market share, regulatory affairs outsourcing global market segments and geographies, regulatory affairs outsourcing global market players, regulatory affairs outsourcing global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The regulatory affairs outsourcing market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Accell Clinical Research, LLC, Certara, L.P., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Clinilabs Inc., Covance (Labcorp Drug Development), Criterium, Freyr, GenPact Ltd, ICON plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Medpace, Parexel International Corporation, Inc., Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD), PRA Health Sciences, Promedica International, WuXiAppTec, Inc., and Quintiles Transnational Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

