Polyurethane Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Polyurethane Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Polyurethane Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Polyurethane Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the polyurethane market size is expected to grow from $67.27 billion in 2021 to $78.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. The global PU market size is expected to grow to $136.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.0%. The adoption of polyurethane in home furnishings is driving the polyurethane industry growth.

The polyurethane market consists of the sales of polyurethane and related services which are used in foams as an insulation material, coatings, adhesives and sealants, and an elastomer. Polyurethane refers to a form of plastic polymer material which is used to produce modern, versatile, and safe consumer and industrial products that are environmentally friendly. Polyurethane is formed by reacting a polyol (an alcohol with more than two reactive hydroxyl groups per molecule) with a diisocyanate or a polymeric isocyanate in the presence of suitable catalysts and additives. They are also widely used in medical devices such as pacemakers, artificial hearts, and other blood-contacting applications.

Global Polyurethane Market Trends

Demand for sustainable products from the construction, automotive, and footwear industry is witnessing a rising demand for the manufacturing of bio-based polyurethane (PU) with rising awareness of environmental concerns worldwide. Bio-based polyurethanes (PU) are derived from biodegradable materials constituting a rich source of precursors for the synthesis of polyols and isocyanates. These chemicals are readily available at lower cost with less environmental impact and are highly biodegradable. In addition, with increasing commercialization and growing demand for flexible foam for car seats, headrests from major automotive OEMs, polyurethane manufacturers have shifted focus towards developing sustainable and environmentally friendly products of renewable materials, will drive the use of bio-based polyurethane products in various industries including construction, automotive, coating, and footwear.

Global Polyurethane Market Segments

The global polyurethane market is segmented:

By Product Type: Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, Flexible and Rigid Foams, Elastomers, Others

By Raw Material: MDI, TDI, Polyols

By End-User Industry: Furniture, Construction, Electronics and Appliances, Automotive, Footwear, Others

By Geography: The global polyurethane market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Polyurethane Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides polyurethane market overviews, polyurethane market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global polyurethane market, polyurethane market share, polyurethane market segments and geographies, polyurethane market players, polyurethane market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Polyurethane Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Covestro, Huntsman Corp, Eastman Chemical Co, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc, DIC Corp, Nippon Polyurethane Industry Corp Ltd, Recticel S.A, and Woodbridge Foam Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

