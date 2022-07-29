Meet The Company Leveraging AI to File Better U.S. Immigration Cases & Helping Refugees

Jon Velie, CEO of OnlineVisas and VisasAI, and Immigration Attorney standing in front of a vintage American Flag in the OnlineVisas Norman, OK office. Gabriella Velie and John Thompson on behalf of OnlineVisas conducting free consultations with the Afghan refugees and their translators for two days in a row. Jon Velie, CEO of OnlineVisas and VisasAI, and Immigration Attorney having dinner with the Aghan refugees during the free consultation sessions held by OnlineVisas team and organized by his daughter, Gabriella Velie.

OnlineVisas used the VisasAI platform to scale its operation efficiently. In 2022 OnlineVisas produced 460 H-1B visas alone in one month.

Our AI-powered platform, VisasAI makes U.S. immigration attorneys better and faster at their job, not replace them.” — Jon Velie, CEO and Immigration Attorney (OnlineVisas and VisasAI))

NORMAN, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lead Attorney and CEO Jon Velie has been practicing U.S. immigration law since 1993 and he comes from a lineage of immigration attorneys going back to his great-great-grandfather Abraham Rockmore. During the early development of Jon's firm, Jon was constantly faced with turning complex and challenging immigration law into simple but effective cases. Jon wanted to solve this problem he faced by utilizing strategic questions to identify 25-30 pages of briefs in a matter of seconds which in turn would produce faster cases. This series of problems drove Jon to start the conception of VisasAI.

With the idea in mind, Jon set out to design a platform made by attorneys for attorneys, which became an all-in-one case management solution. With a strategic mindset in front of every technological component. For instance, legal questions are addressed in the strategy station dashboard. Lawyers and clients can collaborate on these strategic issues, and A.I. will suggest winning strategies when problematic answers are entered. As the A.I. expands its knowledge base, users will benefit from higher winning strategies for quick decisions, freeing up a firm's time for their clients.

OnlineVisas used the VisasAI platform to scale its operation efficiently. In 2021 the company produced the most visas it ever had at 457, including forty-three in one week. In 2022 OnlineVisas using VisasAI produced 460 H-1B visas alone in one month, including seventy in one day. OnlineVisas reached 100,000 in revenue in one month for the first time in its 30-year history in 2021. OnlineVisas produced these visas with a 100% approval rating for cap-based H-1B's. Moreover, its briefing process ensured a 95% approval rating for H-1 B's during the Trump administration when the rating dropped to 60% for overall submissions. Because of all these efficiencies and increased personnel, OnlineVisas achieved the million-dollar mark in revenue for 2021. Jon’s perspective of strategy front and center allows for law firms to have a more customer-centric approach which leads to a legal firm's improvement in revenue.

Jon is the father of 6 children and in 2020, he hired his oldest daughter, Gabriella Velie (Gabbey), who had just graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma, to join the team to work on the OnlineVisas youtube channel. When the first version of the Visas.AI platform went live in January of 2021, the company grew much quicker than anticipated. Gabbey saw areas where the company needed help and started taking on projects outside of marketing and was shortly promoted to Operations Manager. She helped build a team of 7 remote case managers in Hyderabad, India, and recruited and trained a team of remote attorneys from across the country to help with the growing quantity of cases. As the website gained traction, she saw a need for a way to convert users to clients so she proposed the idea of a live chat. Once the chat went live using her script, she onboarded and oversaw a team of 7 Filipino ambassadors to monitor and respond to users needing assistance on OnlineVisas.com. By the end of 2021, Gabbey had onboarded a number of employees taking the company from 7 local employees to an international team of over 30 people.

In 2022, the Velie Law Firm team discovered there were thousands of refugees from Afghanistan who relocated to their area and wanted to find a way to help. Gabbey began recruiting and interviewing immigration attorneys with asylum experience to prepare them to help with the influx of refugees. The idea of a weekend-long clinic was born on a Wednesday afternoon. By Saturday, Gabbey had hired and trained 6 remote asylum attorneys and organized an event in a hotel where many refugees stayed. She set up laptop stations and the attorneys used video conferencing and the Visas.AI platform to conduct free consultations with the Afghan refugees and their translators for two days in a row. The next weekend, she replicated the event, this time in Dallas, TX. The events were a great success and provided free legal strategy to over 150 refugees.

What Will Be The H-1B Issues In 2022? by Jon Velie from OnlineVisas and VisasAI