Hoyer Statement on the Bipartisan Classified Briefing on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight on the bipartisan classified briefing on Ukraine held earlier today:

“I appreciate the Biden Administration providing Members with a classified briefing today on the war in Ukraine as well as its efforts to ensure that our strategy evolves with this changing conflict. In the months before Putin’s illegal and unprovoked invasion, President Biden worked tirelessly to warn the world about Putin’s plans and build a united international front to oppose Russia’s threats and stand in solidarity behind Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Thanks to the courage and skill of the Ukrainian people and their military as well as the support shown by the United States, NATO, and our international partners, Putin’s massive onslaught was held back in the opening weeks of the war, inspiring freedom-loving people all across the world. As a result, the opening Battle of Kyiv was won by Ukraine. Now, as Russian forces have made advances in the battle for the Donbas, it is clear that the advanced longer-range artillery and other weapons we are providing have enabled Ukrainian forces not only to hold key defensive positions against Russian attacks but also successfully to counterattack in critical areas.



“The Russian military is incurring extensive losses in personnel and materiel, while its economy falters in the face of coordinated sanctions. We must ensure that our strategy continues to evolve to overcome Putin’s ongoing attacks as well as his efforts to profit from energy sales and to constrain global food supplies. We cannot waiver in our commitment to stand with Ukraine in this fight. We need to work closely with our allies and partners to ensure that Ukraine has the additional weapons and other resources it needs to effect a strategic defeat for Putin and end the untold suffering he has caused the Ukrainian people and those across the world now suffering the wider effects of his war.”