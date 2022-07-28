Submit Release
Hoyer Hosts Meeting with GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan on Modernizing Government Technology

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) hosted a meeting for Members of Congress to hear from Administrator Robin Carnahan of the General Services Administration (GSA) about ongoing efforts to upgrade and modernize technology systems used across the federal government.  They were joined by Raylene Yung, Executive Director of the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) and Kurt DelBene, Chief Information Officer for the U.S.

