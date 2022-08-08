Guilford, Maine Heat Pump Installation Services Offered By D&J Mechanical, LLC

Dover-Foxcroft Heat Pump Installation Company Logo D&J Mechanical, LLC Company Trailer for Heat Pump Services

D&J Mechanical, LLC expands its service area for heat pump services to Guilford, Maine, including heat pump installations, repair and maintenance.

GUILFORD, MAINE, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Respected local company D&J Mechanical, LLC expanded its service area providing professional installed heat pump systems in Guilford, Maine. The HVAC company now serves 3 towns in Piscataquis County including Dover-Foxcroft, Dexter and Guilford.

For Guilford, Maine residents, high-quality heating is essential. The weather gets very cold in Maine, and modern heating technology helps to ensure a comfortable quality of life. By bringing installation services to Guilford, D&J Mechanical, LLC is helping more homeowners and businesses install high-quality heat pumps. The company specializes in Mitsubishi mini-split systems, and all heat pumps installed by a skilled and experienced team.

"We are excited to bring our heat pump installation service to Guilford and the surrounding area," said Dan Hartford, owner of D&J Mechanical, LLC. "We specialize in Mitsubishi mini-splits, which offer best-in-class quality and industry-leading performance. When it comes to heat pumps, we can help with reliable installation, ongoing maintenance and proper repairs. As an Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor, we help customers maximize their rebates so customers save money on their heat pump."

Guilford is a town in Piscataquis County, situated on the Piscataquis River in the heart of the Maine highlands. First settled in 1806, this small town has a strong culture and proud natural history. Guilford residents enjoy a relaxed lifestyle informed by the town's many natural assets. The surrounding area offers peaceful lakes, picturesque streams, and stunning mountains that inspire on a daily basis. Residents and business owners in Guilford face long cold winters, which means high-quality HVAC systems are central to every home and workplace.

D&J Mechanical, LLC combines proven technical expertise with trusted installation experience. The company specializes in heat pumps and also provides a range of heating and cooling solutions including repairs and maintenance services. With a decade of HVAC experience, Dan Hartford serves the local community with a powerful combination of HVAC expertise, keen attention to detail, and personalized customer service

Contact Info:

Name: Dan Hartford

Organization: D&J Mechanical, LLC

Address: 2149 Dexter Rd, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426

Phone: (207) 717-7737

For more information and to view current service areas, visit the D&J Mechanical, LLC website at https://www.dandjmechanicalservices.com

About D&J Mechanical

D&J Mechanical, LLC is a heat pump installation company located in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. The company specializes in high-quality heat pump installations for residential homes and business offices and helps homeowners and property managers install and maintain heat pump systems. D&J Mechanical, LLC was established by a heat pump installer with over a decade of experience working as an HVAC contractor in Central Maine.

