Heat Pump Installation Services in Dexter, Maine Offered By D&J Mechanical, LLC

D&J Mechanical, LLC brings heat pump services to Dexter, Maine, helping homeowners and businesses by properly installing heating and cooling systems.

DEXTER, MAINE, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Locally owned HVAC company and heat pump installer, D&J Mechanical, LLC, announces the expansion of its trusted heat pump installation service to residents and business owners in Dexter, Maine. The company is located in nearby Dover-Foxcroft, Maine.

Access to a high-quality heat pump is essential for heating during the colder months. As the days get shorter and the temperatures start to drop significantly, comfort is a primary concern for every home and business. D&J Mechanical, LLC helps customers prepare for the winter ahead with efficient heat pumps installed by a skilled and reliable team.

"We are excited to bring our heat pump installation service to Dexter, Maine," said Dan Hartford, owner of D&J Mechanical, LLC. "We specialize in Mitsubishi mini-splits, which offer best-in-class quality and industry-leading performance. We also provide ongoing HVAC services, including trusted maintenance and fast repair when needed. As an Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor, we help customers maximize their rebates so customers save money on their heat pump system."

Dexter is a small town in Penobscot County, Maine. It was incorporated in 1816 just before Maine became the 23rd U.S. state in 1820. Dexter is loved for its friendly local community, historic sites, and picturesque valley location. This charming rural town is situated in a beautiful area surrounded by rolling hills, lush valleys, and idyllic lakes. Homeowners and business owners in Dexter, Maine face freezing winter temperatures, so high-quality HVAC systems are essential for a comfortable and great quality of life.

D&J Mechanical, LLC is owned and operated by Dan Hartford, a respected Maine local with over a decade of HVAC experience. Along with domestic heating and cooling, he has worked on a number of commercial and industrial facilities. Dan has vast experience with heat pump installation, with his technical skills and inspection insights only matched by his friendly and reliable customer service.

D&J Mechanical, LLC has expertise with a variety of HVAC services and specializes in heat pump installations including Mitsubishi mini-split systems. In addition to installation services, the company provides heat pump repairs and maintenance services. As the company expands into Dexter, Maine and surrounding areas, the company looks forward to serving the local community with properly installed heat pumps and reliable heating and cooling solutions.

About D&J Mechanical

D&J Mechanical, LLC is a heat pump installation company located in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. The company specializes in high-quality heat pump installations for residential homes and business offices and helps homeowners and property managers install and maintain heat pump systems. D&J Mechanical, LLC was established by a heat pump installer with over a decade of experience working as an HVAC contractor in Central Maine.