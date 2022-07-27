Blount County Public Library Receives Technology Grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Senator Art Swann, Representative Jerome Moon, Representative Bob Ramsey and Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented the Blount County Public Library with a $20,000 Training Opportunities for the Public, TOP, Grant to provide digital literacy training classes for the community.

“Staying up-to-date on the latest technology can be a daunting task,” said Sen. Swann. “Digital literacy training at the Blount County Public Library will help many ensure they are able to navigate today’s digital world. This grant is a worthwhile investment in the citizens of our community, and I am very pleased they are receiving it to pay experienced trainers for digital literacy classes.”

About the grant presentation, Reps. Moon and Ramsey said, “Being able to understand and efficiently use technology is a vital skill to have in today’s world. This funding will help improve digital literacy throughout our community so that individuals can ultimately be more successful. We look forward to the positive results this grant will have for residents of Blount County.”

TOP Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, and supported by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. TOP Grants are available for public libraries to provide digital literacy training to the public, hotpots, solar charging stations, increase internet access at the library and for the Digital Navigators pilot project.

"This $20,000 TOP Grant is the largest award this year," said Secretary Hargett. "I commend the Friends of the Blount County Public Library on securing this funding to help increase digital literacy in Blount County, and I appreciate Sen. Swann, Rep. Moon and Rep. Ramsey making this grant possible."

This year, more than $349,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 50 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.