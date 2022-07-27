THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, JULY 28, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side) Senate Amendment to the House Amendment to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 4346 – CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology) The Rule will provide for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. H.R. 263 – Big Cat Public Safety Act (Rep. Quigley – Natural Resources) The Rule, which was adopted on Wednesday, provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Energy and Commerce and makes in order the following amendment:

Suspensions (3 bills) H.R. 7283 – STREAM Act, as amended (Rep. Cartwright – Natural Resources) H.R. 5093 – Wind River Administrative Site Conveyance Act, as amended (Rep. Herrera-Beutler – Natural Resources) S. 3451 – A bill to include certain computer-related projects in the Federal permitting program under title XLI of the FAST Act, and for other purposes (Sen. Hagerty – Natural Resources) Possible Consideration of H.R. 5118 – Wildfire Response and Drought Resiliency Act (Rep. Neguse – Natural Resources) – Wildfire Response and Drought Resiliency Act (Rep. Neguse – Natural Resources) The Rule, which was adopted on Tuesday, provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Natural Resources and makes in order the following amendments:

