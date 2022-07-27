Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,027 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,178 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Strongly Condemns Republican Efforts to Weaken Protections for Federal Employees

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today strongly condemning reported Republican plans to eliminate key civil-service protections by reestablishing former President Trump's "Schedule F" executive order: 

“Increasing Republican discussions about eliminating civil-service protections are appalling and dangerous.  These protections ensure that most who serve in government are nonpartisan and build institutional knowledge benefitting the American people.  The former president’s ‘Schedule F’ order was the most direct and damaging assault on our nonpartisan civil service since its creation more than 130 years ago.  The American people deserve a federal workforce they know are working for them, not for politicians.  Federal employees deserve to know that they will not be fired at will for perceived political leanings or because they provide factual and accurate but unwelcome advice to superiors who are in political offices. 

“I’ve been proud to fight for a federal workforce free from political interference for many years.  ‘Schedule F’ would mean the destruction of our civil service and the installation of thousands of unqualified loyalists who owe their jobs and their allegiance to a president or a party and not to the nation they seek to serve in an unbiased capacity.  That’s why I worked with Rep. Connolly to include language addressing the threat from the ‘Schedule F’ order in last year’s defense authorization bill passed by the House.

“I hope that Republicans in Congress will recognize the danger in ‘Schedule F’ and join Democrats in making sure it can never be implemented again.”

You just read:

Hoyer Strongly Condemns Republican Efforts to Weaken Protections for Federal Employees

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.