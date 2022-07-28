Godfrey Social PR Expands Offerings with a New Name and Service Partnership
Expanding to offer more than traditional PR, GSPR matures in a new marketing landscape.NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Formerly known as Godfrey Sanders Public Relations (GSPR, LLC), the boutique PR firm founded by president Kristina Godfrey has built a strong reputation over the years as a savvy, experienced, and attentive public relations boutique.
Godfrey launched her firm in 1997 with a company vision focused on supporting women-owned businesses and startups. Helping these female-founded companies grow and thrive is a core element of the GSPR ideology. The firm is now known internationally for specializing in public relations services with infant and parent-inspired products, health, wellness, fashion, beauty, education, consumer technology, food and beverage, and female-founded product companies.
In 2022, Godfrey took the company’s focus in a new direction, supporting clients with traditional PR representation, influencer outreach, relationship building, and the firm’s latest service, content strategy. This maturation led to the natural decision to change the agency’s name from Godfrey Sanders PR to Godfrey Social PR. Additionally, this development led to a natural addition to their team of experienced and savvy PR professionals.
GSPR is excited to announce that they have added Elisabeth (Lis) Thomas, owner of Summary Content Marketing, to their team of qualified partners. Thomas has specialized in brand and content strategy development for the past ten years. She will partner with GSPR to bring their clients specialized content strategies and implementation with a public relations focus.
“We’ve been aware for some time that our clients need the public relations successes we bring them, as well as ongoing influencer relationship-management and content strategy. By marrying the three, we’re not only offering PR, but we’re also delivering long-term amplification of the brand,” stated Kristina Godfrey.
Godfrey Social PR (GSPR, LLC) is a Southern California-based full-service public relations and communications agency focused on consumer goods in the family, lifestyle, technology, fashion, and health and wellness markets. With a deep understanding of media and influencer landscapes, GSPR increases brand awareness by creating campaigns that amplify and expand consumer interaction. The agency offers clients personalized support to optimize their business goals with the right mix of PR, media support, marketing, content strategy, and creativity.
For more information, visit www.GodfreySocialPR.com
