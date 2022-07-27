Signals To Begin Operation On Two Loop 338 Locations On Aug. 2

Traffic signals at two locations on Loop 338 will go into operation on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

The signals at West Yukon and at JBS Parkway will begin operating in red-yellow-green mode sometime during the day. Motorists are reminded to stay aware of their surroundings as traffic behavior will change with the signals in operation. Extreme caution is urged as motorists become accustomed to the new traffic control devices.

The signal projects are designed to improve safety along the corridor.

Siemens Mobility Inc. of Austin won the project with a low bid of a little more than $1 million.