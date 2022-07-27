Premier’s statement on Korean War Veterans Day

CANADA, July 27 - Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement marking Korean War Veterans Day:

“On June 25, 1950, armed forces from communist North Korea invaded South Korea in an open act of aggression. Canadian forces joined other United Nations members in defending South Korea’s sovereignty.

“On Korean War Veterans Day, we honour the service of more than 26,000 Canadians who served on land, at sea and in the air during the conflict. We remember the 516 Canadians who lost their lives while defending the peace and security of South Korea. We also reflect on those who returned home with battle scars, both visible and invisible.

“Members of the Canadian armed forces endured terrible conditions. They showed great bravery in the conflict, including at Hill 355 and the Battle of Kapyong. The fighting ended with an armistice on July 27, 1953, 69 years ago today.

“In the years following the armistice, approximately 7,000 Canadians served as peacekeepers on the Korean peninsula, helping to forge a warm bond that exists today between Canadians and South Koreans.

“A conflict once regarded as ‘the forgotten war’ is an important part if Canada’s military history. With each passing year, the roll call of veterans gets shorter. It is our duty to remember the service and the sacrifice of those who answered the call.”