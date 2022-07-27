New substance-use supports coming to the Interior

CANADA, July 27 - People living with substance-use challenges in B.C.'s Interior will have access to more treatment and recovery supports as the Province continues to invest in new services.

In partnership with Interior Health, the Province is expanding addictions care services by adding 35 new beds, including 20 treatment beds, 14 transition and stabilization beds, and one new withdrawal-management bed. These beds will provide safe places where people can connect to life-saving services and supports.

“By creating new treatment and recovery spaces, we’re connecting more people to the life-saving resources they need throughout the Interior,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “We’re tackling the toxic drug crisis from all sides with unprecedented investments in mental-health and addictions supports across the spectrum of prevention, treatment, recovery and harm reduction.”

The new beds will supplement the virtual addiction medicine clinic and new outpatient withdrawal-management teams recently implemented in the region. The combination of new bed-based services, outpatient withdrawal-management and virtual addictions medicine means that people have easier access to substance-use care in a way that meets their needs.

“As we continue to develop our substance-use care continuum, the value of these new beds can’t be understated. Having a safe, welcoming place to call home at a pivotal period in an individual’s wellness journey can make a tremendous difference,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health. “We are pleased to further expand access to treatment in facilities for those clients who have not met their goals with other less intensive forms of treatment.”

Enhancing B.C.’s substance-use system of care is an integral part of A Pathway to Hope, B.C.’s roadmap for building the comprehensive system of mental-health and addictions care that British Columbians deserve.

Quote:

Dr. Mandy Manak, A New Tomorrow Treatment Solutions –

“The youth recovery centre has provided young people with an opportunity to pursue recovery in a program that takes a trauma-informed approach. We are pleased to be able to provide the same opportunity for adults in Kamloops. We are committed to providing services of exceptional quality to support both the individuals receiving service, as well as the broader community.”

Learn More:

Learn about A Pathway to Hope, government’s vision for mental-health and addictions care in B.C.: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021MMHA0049-001787

Learn about A New Tomorrow Treatment Solutions: https://ournewtomorrow.ca/

Interior Health, overdose prevention and treatment: https://www.interiorhealth.ca/health-and-wellness/toxic-drug-crisis/overdose-prevention-and-treatment

