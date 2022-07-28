City of Brampton Proclaims Never Give Up Day

By recognizing Never Give Up Day, the city recognizes the resilience and determination of its citizens in making their community a great place to live.

When people have worked so hard for so long, sometimes they feel like they can’t bear it anymore. Never Give Up Day acts as a resilience pill to increase people’s will to live and fight.” — –Mr. Never Give Up

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world needs inspiration now more than ever. Never Give Up Day is a global celebration focused on cultivating a mindset of determination to overcome difficult challenges. City of Brampton joins community members celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18, 2022, and calls upon its citizens to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising actions. More cities in Ontario that have recognized Never Give Up Day are Burlington, Niagara Falls, Newmarket, Welland and the city of Belleville.This is the day to inspire others, motivate ourselves and remember that we can keep moving forward even in difficult times.“By recognizing Never Give Up Day, the city recognizes the resilience and determination of its citizens in making their community a great place to live.”Never Give Up Day encourages awareness-raising activities, (sporting) events, charities, workshops and community events. Health care and social associations, organizations and charities can launch their own call to action and fundraising events. Overall, Never Give Up Day provides a common platform to inspire individuals and professionals to use their imagination and judgment to innovate.Never Give Up Day provides hope and encouragement that benefits people. The day underscores the importance of determination as one of the factors affecting productivity and commitment of people.Here are some of the many city proclamations in Canada and in the US:Canada: Brampton (ON), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Saanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)USA: Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Baltimore (MD), Irving (TX), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA) , Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach (FL), Pinellas Park ( FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA)Watch Video Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iql7cJPJorw for more information: http://www.nevergiveupday.com Canada: +1 647 243-7276info@nevergiveupday.com

