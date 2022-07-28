Web3 & The Metaverse – Free Guide for Brands Launches Today

We’ve spoken to brand and marketing specialists in Blockchain and Metaverse build, NFTs, ESG, Community Development, Loyalty and Advertising. We give brands clear ideas on the opportunities in Web3.” — Brian Scudder

LONDON, UK, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new, free, downloadable magazine gives business real-world examples of how to engage with the communities forming Web3.

A collaboration between Web3 and Tech consultancy Vox Corporation and global marketing geniuses Crowd, “the magazine contains interviews with some of the clearest thinkers in the space to form an essential guide to navigating this new digital frontier for brands and business,” says Brian Scudder, Web3 specialist at Vox Corporation.

The guide covers:

• 2023 predictions for where brands should be in Web3

• What Brands should make of the Crypto Winter

• How to build brands and communities in Web3

• How to collaborate through sponsorship, acquisition, build-your-own and partnership in Web3

• What ‘Social Proof’ means for business

• The real power of NFTs in the football, music and retail industries

• A loyalty programme use-case for NFTs

• What an NFT Artists’ accelerator looks like

• Advertising in the Metaverse

• How to build a Metaverse

• How Play to Earn works

• Launching a business in the Metaverse – The Crowd Playbook

• How to avoid the pitfalls of Discord and a one-stop community management alternative

• Being ESG-ready – the problem with energy consumption

“This is obviously a snapshot of the industry as it stands today," Scudder says. "The speed with which things are moving is staggering, so we intend to produce updates as things evolve."

Jamie Sergeant, Founder and Global CEO of Crowd said: “We’ve produced this Guide to ensure that our clients are up to speed with the very latest movements in the market. New opportunities are emerging every day. And while we don’t want to push Web3 on anyone that isn’t ready or starting to think about it, this guide contains information we believe every brand director and marketer should be aware of.”

About Vox Corporation

Vox Corporation is a Web3 and Tech Consultancy. Brian Scudder is a Director and Crowd Web3 Advisor. Brian has worked with blockchain businesses since 2016 - forging deals and commercial narrative across Defi, gaming, HR, supply chain, Art & Music, NFT build and NFT display hardware. Brian is also Deputy Secretary of the British Blockchain Association. His views are his own.

For further information:

Contact: brian@voxcorporation.com

LI: www.linkedin/in/brianscudder

About Crowd

Crowd is global, independent, marketing agency that proudly amplifies demand for new and established brands with a conscience. It provides local, regional and international promotional expertise through ten offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. With an experienced in-house team and direct access to a highly skilled global network of proven marketing professionals, Crowd builds the right crowd to amplify demand.

For further information:

Contact: jamie@thisiscrowd.com

LI: www.linkedin/in/jamiesergeant