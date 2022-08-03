Mountain Cloud Zen Center, Renowned Meditation Center, Announces 'Original Love Course' - Starts July 31

The intention of this course is to help us find tastes of samadhi, which may deeply settle us and revitalize our love of meditation.” — Mountain Cloud Zen Center

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "We're so excited to announce our next Original Love course, starting July 31. Taught by Henry Shukman, Zen master, and Spiritual Director of Mountain Cloud Zen Center, and also by two stellar guest teachers, Roshi Joan Halifax, Abbot of Upaya Zen Center, and best-selling author Natalie Goldberg, this course introduces students to the beautiful state of 'samadhi' in our meditation practice," states Mountain Cloud Zen Center.

Akin to "flow states," samadhi is where meditation becomes effortless and deeply fulfilling. Henry believes that with a little practice and guidance, everyone can all get deeply nourishing tastes of this experience, which has the result of easing our troubled hearts in profound ways.

The promise of meditation is that it can open people up to calm confidence and vital compassion. "But how do we access these in our sitting, especially during unsettling times?" asks Mountain Cloud Zen Center. "Often, when we are in most need of stability, we have a harder time establishing a practice that feels like a refuge of sanity."

"One of the deep promises of meditation is the state of samadhi -- a flow-like condition of effortless peace and energy that meditators over the millennia have learned to access. (See Henry's in-depth 5-minute introductory video on samadhi here). The intention of this course is to help us find tastes of samadhi, which may deeply settle us and revitalize our love of meditation," concludes Mountain Cloud Zen Center.

Samadhi is a great way of recharging lives. When people experience just a little of it in meditation, they come out refreshed and cleansed, with their hearts more engaged and ready to serve and help in the world.

Samadhi can also be a kind of launch pad for awakening. From the condition of samadhi, where the normal sense of time, effort, and self go quieter - - it's easier to break out of the ordinary construction of the world and discover inseparability with all.

Join Henry Shukman for a remarkable six-week journey into the treasures of our own minds and hearts. Henry will be joined in two class sessions by two spectacular guest teachers: Roshi Joan Halifax, abbot of Upaya Zen Center and author of Standing At the Edge, and Natalie Goldberg, bestselling author, and longtime Zen practitioner.