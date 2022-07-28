POWERHANDZ Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offers and Capital Funding from Vanguard
The strategic investment includes financial fuel, expansion and a 360-performance model that focuses on innovation, wealth building and community.
This union comes at a time when we’ve made tremendous strides as a small business who had to build its own blueprint in the sports and fitness industry”FRISCO, TX, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PH Innovation Holdings, Inc, PHI a global sports and fitness product tech platform and operator of the POWERHANDZ Inc. brand and line of products and technology, today announced that it has received a multimillion-dollar capital injection from Vanguard Holdings Group, a global private trust in a broad spectrum of industries including sports and real estate. In addition to the capital injection, Vanguard is launching a private tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares from the minority shareholders in PHI providing liquidity to the longstanding stockholders of POWERHANDZ and PHI. Financial details of the private tender offer were not disclosed.
With sales in over 87 countries, POWERHANDZ has consistently expanded its industry-leading training innovation across a myriad of professional and youth sports organizations, fitness disciplines and e-commerce giants like Amazon and new retail channels with Champs Sporting Goods; where General Partner, 2022 NBA All Star and Rookie of the Year, LaMelo Ball participated in its recent launch.
“This union comes at a time when we’ve made tremendous strides as a small business who had to build its own blueprint in the sports and fitness industry, focusing on professional leagues down to recreation leagues and the general fitness community,” said Danyel Surrency Jones, Chief Executive Officer, POWERHANDZ. “This transaction is an exciting next step that will not only supercharge our mission but will allow us to deliver a 360-degree performance model focused on innovation, wealth building and serving our community. I am proud of everything I have built for the last 8 years. Leveraging Vanguard’s portfolio companies and financial expertise will assist POWERHANDZ in navigating through the complexity of manufacturing and its tech expansion. I will be working closely with this team to transition my successor and will remain on the board as the largest shareholder to date.”
“We could not be more pleased to welcome POWERHANDZ into our portfolio of brands,” said Kenneth Alexander III, Principle, Vanguard Holdings Group. “We have watched Danyel’s leadership break barriers and expand this brand under confined access. This alliance will allow us to utilize our capital resources to accelerate investments in growing the company, both organically and through strategic M&A. This partnership will allow us to reach more athletes and shift mindsets about overall performance, physically and financially.”
The Vanguard Holdings Group touches a myriad of industries and strong capital resources to not only continue to grow and develop the existing POWERHANDZ Collection and truly develop an innovative approach to sports performance technology, fitness training and athlete wealth building. This merger will allow POWERHANDZ to gain access to the strength of the Vanguard Holdings Group’s vast network companies, leading to limitless potential for strategic partnerships, philanthropic endeavors and innovative programming spanning the globe.
About POWERHANDZ is a sports and fitness product tech platform transforming the way athletes and the overall fitness community improve skill development and human performance through the combined use of smart sports products, technology and services for the lifecycle of an athlete. Based out of Frisco, Texas, the brand offers 12+ smart sports products and a technology platform designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts across multiple sports to improve performance, decrease injury and aid in recovery. These products are sold in over 87 countries worldwide and are used by athletes of all different skill levels, ranging from youth to professionals. A portion of every product sold builds athletic programs for youth in underserved communities through the Power To Give Foundation For more information visit www.powerhandz.com
About Vanguard Holdings Vanguard Holdings Group (VHG) is a private trust that offers financial programs in commercial lending and financial wealth creation. In their commercial lending division, VHG brings capital as a funding partner within various projects across a broad spectrum of industries within the middle market to enterprise levels of business. When it comes to wealth creation, VHG grants exclusive access to its wealth creation platform and resources to qualified high net worth individuals and beyond.
For more information visit www.vanguardhg.com
