Former POWERHANDZ CEO Danyel Surrency Jones Named Head of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator Program
Following her departure as POWERHANDZ CEO, she will bring her passion, strategy, and commitment to building Black business to Amazon
I’ve always been a builder and the chance to help other Black entrepreneurs achieve their dreams in business with the support of Amazon is equal parts thrilling and humbling”FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaving her indelible impact on POWERHANDZ Inc, Danyel Surrency Jones will be taking her wealth of knowledge in building businesses, transformational leadership style, and pragmatic strategies to Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator (BBA) program. The company has made a $150 million commitment over four years to empower Black entrepreneurs, providing access to financial assistance, strategic business education and coaching, and marketing and advertising support to help Black business owners grow their businesses and maximize the opportunities of selling in Amazon’s store.
— Danyel Surrency Jones
Danyel is uniquely suited to move into this role following her 16 years of cross-functional experience developing Fortune 100 & 500 companies, to her struggle and success building POWERHANDZ Inc from just an idea. In 2022 alone, she led the company to launch in Amazon’s BBA & Champs Pembroke Pines, closed a multimillion-dollar tender offer and capital injection from Vanguard Holdings, while further expanding the brand into boxing by punctuating the 2022 World Boxing Council’s 60th Anniversary convention in Acapulco, Mexico. Following more than eight years of successful growth and expansion with sales in over 87 countries, marquee partnerships, and numerous philanthropic initiatives through the POWER To Give Foundation, Danyel is an exemplary leader.
“I’ve always been a builder and the chance to help other Black entrepreneurs achieve their dreams in business with the support of Amazon is equal parts thrilling and humbling,” said Danyel Surrency Jones. “This role goes far beyond selling products and is a tremendous opportunity to aid in the building of legacies for Black entrepreneurs, which is deeply fulfilling at this stage in my career. I cannot wait to work alongside the brilliant minds at Amazon to amplify the stories and innovations that come from the Black community of entrepreneurs.”
About POWERHANDZ
POWERHANDZ is a global athletic training and rehabilitation product tech company transforming the way athletes and patients improve human performance through the combined use of smart sports products, technology and services for the lifecycle of an athlete. Based out of Frisco, Texas, the brand offers 12+ smart sports products and a technology platform designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts across multiple sports to improve performance, decrease injury and aid in recovery. These products are sold in over 87 countries worldwide and are used by athletes of all different skill levels, ranging from youth to professionals. Visit www.powerhandz.com for more information.
