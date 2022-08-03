Dr. Jay Grossman, Celebrity Dentist: Food and Beverages - Affect on Everyone's Teeth

Dr. Jay Grossman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone knows that sugar has detrimental effects on teeth and bodies, and there are many other foods and beverages that also need to be realized in terms of their detrimental effects on teeth.

Seltzer for example is slightly more acidic than non-carbonated water, and a higher acid level is known to erode the enamel (the protective surface covering teeth), resulting in tooth decay.

The issue with food and liquids ultimately comes down to the composition of the material consumed, and that composition’s effect on the micra-flora of the mouth, which has hundreds of species of bacteria. The bacteria in people's mouths break down the sugars into acids, and if those acids are not removed regularly, by brushing twice a day and getting professional dental cleanings 3 times a year, those acids start to erode the protective enamel, leading to cavities.

Almost everything in an American diet has sugar. Sugar is not just the white sucrose that we add to coffee and desserts, sugar also exists in carbohydrates and fruit, so virtually everything we consume, will need to be broken down by the bacteria in the mouth. If that material is not removed, it will grow and morph from a soft plaque to a hardened calculus that can then only be removed by a dentist.

A neutral pH is 7.0 (on a 0-14 scale), and problems begin to develop when the pH drops below 6. Sugary sodas and juices are the biggest culprits, especially if you do not brush shortly after consumption.

"Studies are mixed on carbonated water, and my personal feeling is that bubbly water probably has a very little negative effect on erosion when compared to non-carbonated water," states Dr. Jay Grossman. "Seltzer is certainly far better than any soda, juice, or energy drink in terms of negative erosive effects."

"If you can’t brush after sugary foods or drink, I certainly suggest using a sugar-free gum, preferably with xylitol, to increase the salivary flow, which will allow your body to help remove the acid layer covering your teeth," concludes Grossman.

Dr. Jay Grossman & Dr. Davita Danesh (http://www.conciergedentistry.com) have had a concierge dental practice in the Brentwood neighborhood of West Los Angeles since 1991. Concierge Dentistry’s mission is to Empower, Protect & Inspire Your Smile through Continuity of Care – all dental needs at one location.

Dr. Grossman is a graduate of NYU College of Dentistry as well as a former Lieutenant in the United States Navy Dental Corps. He is currently an Assistant Clinical Professor at UCLA School of Dentistry and a Professor at NYU College of Dentistry. Dr. Danesh is a native Los Angeleno, and a graduate of USC School of Dentistry with expertise and an emphasis in implants, cosmetics, general dentistry, and pediatric dentistry.

Dr. Grossman is a speaker on the national stage, and the founder of Homeless Not Toothless, an organization that has donated over $8 million in free dental care to over 100,000 homeless Veterans, women of domestic abuse, and foster children.

Concierge Dentistry team’s goal has always been simple: to deliver the finest dental care available. Using state-of-the-art dental technology, they have provided modern imaging capabilities that allow their patients to clearly see the reasons for procedures and the intended results. They recognize that patients are individuals with different goals and needs, and they strive to provide a soothing and educational environment where extraordinary results are realized.

https://www.conciergedentistry.com/

Concierge Dentistry

11980 San Vicente Blvd #507

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(310) 820-0123